Cooksy tech "watches over you" as you cook, and tells you what to do

Following a recipe may seem foolproof enough, but the problem is … most recipes can't tell if you're doing something wrong. That's where the Cooksy system comes in, as it actually watches the user's stovetop as they cook.

The hardware end of Cooksy consists of a downward-facing overhead camera module – mounted above the oven – which incorporates both an optical and a thermal imaging camera. The software end of the system comprises a free iOS/Android app, which communicates with both the camera module and an online server.

Users can choose between different recipes on the app, created either by company-affiliated chefs or by other Cooksy users. Those recipes take the form of videos, which provide visual step-by-step instructions. Importantly, though, the overhead camera confirms that users have added and removed the correct ingredients at the correct times, and that those ingredients are being cooked at the correct temperatures.

The basic Cooksy camera module is colored black, with a Pro model being offered in silver and a Pro SE in copper Cooksy

If the pot or pan is too hot or too cold, the user is notified via the app. Once the temperature is "just right," the app serves as a timer, alerting the user when it's time to execute the next step of the recipe. And as an added bonus, users can view a real-time feed from the camera module on the app, allowing them to monitor their stovetop without having to stay in the kitchen.

Alternatively, Cooksy can also be used to create recipes. In that case, it visually records which ingredients are added and removed in what sequence, plus it tracks the cooking times and temperatures. Users can subsequently edit those video recipes, before saving and sharing them, if desired.

The Cooksy system is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign, with pledges starting at US$389 for a camera module – the planned retail price is $649. You can see the setup in use, in the following video.

Sources: Indiegogo, Cooksy