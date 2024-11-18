© 2024 New Atlas
Electric wheel kit transforms wheelbarrows into motorized monsters

By Ben Coxworth
November 18, 2024
The eBarrow Kit is claimed to be compatible with all wheelbarrows sold in the US
An underside view of the eBarrow Kit
The kit's charge level is displayed on the battery module
The eBarrow Kit is claimed to be compatible with all wheelbarrows sold in the US
Pushing heavy loads in a wheelbarrow may be easier than carrying them, but it can certainly still be a plenty difficult task. The eBarrow Kit was designed with that fact in mind, as it electrifies existing wheelbarrows.

We first heard about the eBarrow last August, when inventor/engineer Moe Power – yes, that's his real name – turned to Kickstarter for funding. Fast-forward 15 months, and the kit is now commercially available for US$499.

The setup consists of three main parts. There's a 250W-hub-motorized wheel that replaces the wheelbarrow's existing wheel; a battery/electronics module which is hard-wired to the wheel; and a wheelbarrow-handle-mounted thumb throttle which is hard-wired to the battery module.

An underside view of the eBarrow Kit
According to Power, the whole shebang can be user-installed with hand tools in only about four minutes. It's reportedly compatible with all wheelbarrows sold in the US, as it uses the same four mounting bolts that they do for holding the wheel in place. That wheel is clad in a custom 14-inch lugged tire made of solid polyurethane, so flats won't be an issue.

Using the system is as simple as pressing the power button, then pushing the throttle. The motor delivers over 35 Nm (26 lb ft) of torque, pulling heavy loads across flat ground and up hills. One charge of the 24V/10-Ah lithium-ion battery is claimed to be good for approximately one week of daily use, depending on factors such as load weight and terrain.

The kit's charge level is displayed on the battery module
An LED display on the battery module shows the current charge level. That module is made of impact-resistant ABS plastic, although it's also protected from frontal impacts by an integrated aluminum crash plate. It's additionally IP67 water-resistant, meaning it can withstand being briefly submerged to a depth of up to 1 meter (3.3 ft).

You can buy an eBarrow Kit of your own via the product website. The system is demonstrated in the following video.

The eBarrow - Electric Motor Conversion Kit for your Wheelbarrow

Source: eBarrow

Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

