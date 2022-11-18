Garmin brings an outdoor feel to indoor training with Tacx NEO Bike Plus

Garmin's fitness brand Tacx has rolled out a new version of the NEO Bike indoor cycling machine, which is designed to bring outdoor riding inside with simulated gradients, the feel of different road surfaces and even the wind in your hair.

Billed as one of the quietest indoor bikes available, the Tacx NEO Bike Plus also features dynamic inertia simulation that compensates for speed or incline changes in real-time for a more realistic ride, with virtual gradients of up to 25% supported.

The system can mimic riding over surfaces like cobblestones, mud, concrete plates and gravel when used with a compatible mobile app. Enhanced virtual gear changes are cooked in courtesy of programmable shifters for Shimano, SRAM or Campagnolo, and the smart bike can even reproduce the feeling of a chain jumping into a different gear.

The indoor bike sports a 4.5-inch display showing key performance metrics, with Garmin promising high accuracy for power, speed and cadence even when power sprinting up to 2,200 watts. Onboard technique analysis measures the position of left and right legs to help you develop a more effective pedal stroke.

The Tacx NEO Bike Plus features an integrated display for at-a-glance performance data, a tablet can be mounted up front to show workouts and real-world courses, and there are two fans to keep riders cool when the training session heats up

When connected to a power source, the NEO Bike Plus can realistically imitate a downhill run. Maximum torque available is 88 Nm (65 lb.ft), brake force tops out at 260 N (58.4 lbf) and the device can communicate with ANT+ sensors too.

The smart training bike can be used as a standalone indoor exercise machine but also works with "several popular training apps, such as TrainerRoad and Zwift." It also works with the optional subscription-based Tacx Training app on a user-supplied smartphone or tablet paired over Bluetooth for structured workouts and exclusive Garmin sponsored team rides where users can join pro-level challenges, as well as more than 250 immersive videos of "some of the most beautiful courses around the world."

Built-in interactive fans are automatically controlled by rider power or heartrate to give you the feeling of wind on your face, or just keep you cool. And the exercise bike can be adjusted to fit different riders within the household, with five crank lengths available plus millimeter-level adjustment of the slim seatpost and handlebar stem to recreate the settings of a user's outdoor bike.

"With accurate performance metrics, a customizable design and access to hundreds of training films from around the world with the Tacx Training app, the Tacx NEO Bike Plus is here to help you ride epic routes, climb those grueling ascents and get your miles in year-round – all from your own home," said Garmin's VP of global consumer sales, Dan Bartel.

The Tacx NEO Bike Plus will go on sale from January 2023 for a suggested retail price of US3,999.99, though subscription to Tacx Premium or Premium HD is not included in the ticket price. The video below has more.

Garmin | Tacx NEO Bike Plus| Smart Bike

Product page: Tacx NEO Bike Plus