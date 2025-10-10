© 2025 New Atlas
Snazzy titanium bit driver is both retro and new-and-improved

By Ben Coxworth
October 10, 2025
Some tools are made to be admired and fondled as much as they're made to actually be used. Such certainly seems to be the case with the sandblasted titanium GripNGo 2.0 ratcheting bit driver, which is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign.

The GripNGo 2.0 is made by gadget company TiMate, which previously brought us the BoltLite multitool, the Wayfinder titanium flashlight, and of course the original GripNGo. The latter was clearly inspired by the MetMo Driver, which was in turn a modern reimagining of the 1950s Weltrekord ratchet screwdriver.

All of that being said, the 2.0 does depart from the original model in several key ways.

First of all, coming in at 103 mm long (4 in) by 25 mm wide (0.98 in) it's simply bigger, allowing users to apply more torque – up to 30 Nm (6.7 lb ft), to be precise. Torque can be boosted when needed by a new "power arm" that pulls up and out from the top and then folds over to one side, instead of just folding straight over like the old one. This design reportedly offers a stronger grip and better leverage.

The GripNGo 2.0 holds eight included quarter-inch bits
The GripNGo 2.0 holds eight included quarter-inch bits

The dual-direction ratchet head has been improved for smoother operation and greater reliability under load, plus the bit storage "vault" now not only retains the bits magnetically, but it can also hold eight quarter-inch bits instead of four. Finally, the exterior of the 2.0 has been patterned to give it more of a textured grip finish.

The whole rig, which includes a magnetized quarter- to sixth-inch bit adapter, is claimed to tip the scales at 144.2 g (5 oz).

Assuming the GripNGo 2.0 reaches production, a pledge of US$109 will get you one in your choice of silver or black. The planned retail price is $169. You can see it in action, in the video below.

GripNGo 2.0: Your Everyday Titanium Driver, Reinvented

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

