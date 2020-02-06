© 2020 New Atlas
Ikea's modular lights and speakers get 3D-printed accessories

By Paul Ridden
February 06, 2020
teenage engineering has added custom hacks to the Frekvens universe, which can be 3D-printed at home
The Frekvens Hacks include CAD files for 3D-printed handles and a coffee holder
A colorful 3D-printed handle could help users move Frekvens setups around the home
The Frekvens Hacks includes a 3D-printed smartphone holder
A set of wheels could transform a spotlight into a light cannon
teenage engineering has added custom hacks to the Frekvens universe, which can be 3D-printed at home
This monster Frekvens setup should be much easier to move around with the addition of a 3D-printed handle and wheels
Last month, Ikea and teenage engineering launched the Frekvens collection of lighting and speaker modules. Now teenage engineering has added a bunch of CAD files to the mix so that owners can print off some nifty hacks.

The Frekvens modules allow customers to mix and match lighting and speaker units to create custom setups, then add or remove components as the mood dictates. There are 27 modules, including speakers big and small, spotlights and pulse grids, various accessories. And now, thanks to teenage engineering, the setup can be spiced up even more.

Since the Swedish gear maker is not able to sell the collection directly, its engineers decide to put together a number of CAD files for add-ons that owners can 3D print and bolt on. These include wheels to transform an LED spotlight into a light cannon, a coffee cup holder to attach to the side of a portable speaker unit and carry handles for mixed setups or solo modules.

The examples shown on the landing page have been printed on a Prusa i3 MK3 machine, but hackers can use their own desktop 3D printer or head down to a local Maker Space and use a community machine. teenage engineering does warn that some of the larger components could take a good few hours to print though.

The download page for each add-on comes with full instructions, glue won't be needed but some accessories will need to be snapped or screwed together.

Project page: Frekvens Hacks

Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
