Latest transparent OLED display concepts enhance shopping experience

Though LG Display's transparent OLED technology has mostly been presented in concept form so far, the panels have made it out into the real world. And the company is hoping to seed more potential use cases with a bunch of new prototypes headed for CES 2022 in Las Vegas.

For CES 2021, LG Display put a 55-inch panel at the foot of the bed and served up menu information for diners, but this time the company is showcasing possibilities for shopping mall retailers, office workers and tech-loving home owners.

First up, the company is looking to enhance the shopping experience using transparent OLED technology, with something it's calling the Shopping Managing Showcase (shown above). The idea here is that retailers would arrange products on a wooden stand, and a display panel mounted in front would allow shoppers to see the products while being served with "eye-catching visual content" on the transparent screen.

The Show Window concept essentially transforms a shop front into an animated shopping experience where customers can see actual products on display through transparent OLED screens showing advertisements or product info LG Display

Staying in the shopping mall, LG Display multiplies the screen space to take up a whole storefront window for the Show Window prototype. This concept is made up of four 55-inch transparent OLED display panels, and like the example above, basically allows retailers to display animated ads or store info in front of a window display, while making it possible for shoppers to gawp at the products on show.

The company also has its eye on the office of the future with the Smart Window concept. This will bring conference room glass to life and allow team members to make use of transparent OLED technology for presentations, video conferencing and more so that future boardrooms can do without large TV screens or projection screens. A sample image has not been provided for this one.

The OLED Shelf drops transparent OLED screens below a shelf for TV visuals, digital art or lifestyle alerts LG Display

The final concept offered for CES 2022 is the OLED Shelf, and this one is designed for the modern living space. It incorporates two transparent OLED panels stacked one above the other and positioned under a shelf, upon which users could place picture frames or other nick-nacks. The company imagines home owners will use the screens to show TV content or host digital art in always-on mode, with the sample photo also showing it used to issue reminders and supply weather info. Though, to be honest, the prototype here looks a bit on the clunky, impractical side.

As mentioned, all of these concepts are winging their way to Las Vegas for CES 2022, which is due to open its doors on January 5 – with the organizers seemingly determined to go ahead despite an increasing number of big names withdrawing from in-person attendance due to pandemic-related safety concerns, or making do with a very limited presence.

Source: LG Display