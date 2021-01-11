L’Oréal tech could reduce hair-washing water use by 80 percent

Besides laundry-washing and lawn-sprinkling, the daily washing of hair uses up a lot of water. L’Oréal's new Water Saver system is designed to help, by reportedly reducing the amount of water used in hair-washing by up to 80 percent.

Intended for use both in salons and users' homes, L’Oréal Water Saver incorporates "Jet-Fusion" technology developed by Swiss company Gjosa.

In a nutshell, this involves angling two contained water streams diagonally downward toward one another, so that the droplets from the two streams collide at a central meeting point. As a result, the colliding droplets are blasted apart into much smaller droplets – about one tenth the original size – which proceed out of the system's nozzle at a high velocity.

According to L’Oréal, these fast, small droplets excel at rinsing shampoo and conditioner out of hair, so much less water is used overall. Additionally, instead of having to work shampoo or conditioner into the hair by hand while the water is running, Water Saver is able to introduce such products directly into the water stream. These are designed specifically for use with the the system, by L’Oréal Professionnel and Kérastase.

L’Oréal Water Saver is already in use in select New York salons, with salons in Paris to follow in February. A global rollout will take place throughout this year and next, with an at-home showering device to follow at a later date.

There's more information in the following video.

Source: L’Oréal