Perfecta grill uses AI to custom-cook steaks in under three minutes

By Ben Coxworth
October 03, 2023
The Perfecta grill packs a proprietary AI system known as NeuralFire
Suraj Sudera with his creation
While some people really enjoy perfecting their barbecue skills, others simply want grilled meat that isn't burnt on the outside and raw on the inside. The Perfecta grill should appeal to the latter group, as it uses AI to "perfectly" cook meat in three minutes or less.

The Perfecta was invented by Suraj Sudera, who honed his skills while obtaining both a Bachelor of Engineering and a Master of Science-Ophthalmic Engineering degree from Britain's Aston University. He is now developing the product through his Birmingham-based startup, Seergrills.

Users begin by placing their meat in the grill, utilizing a touchscreen to select the desired doneness and sear level, then hitting Start. The Perfecta proceeds to measure the size, surface area and fat content of the meat, using integrated sensors that are part of its NeuralFire AI system.

Based on that information and the user's preferences, the device then cooks the meat (on both sides at once) utilizing two vertical infrared burners that reach a maximum temperature of 1,652 ºF (900 ºC). According to Seergrills, the "perfectly cooked" result is ready to eat in no more than three minutes. Because the process is so fast and focused, the Perfecta is claimed to be up to 50% more energy efficient than other cooking methods.

And while the focus may be on meat, the device is reportedly capable of cooking over 50 types of food using propane or electric heat in Grill, Oven, Pizza and Rotisserie modes. There's also a Chef mode, in which do-it-yourselfers can take full manual control.

The Perfecta grill should soon be available for preorder. Prospective buyers who place a US$100 deposit now will be eligible for a discount of up to 28%, once the official launch commences. We're still waiting to hear back about pricing and availability. In the meantime, you can see the grill in use in the following video.

🔥 SeerOff - The Ultimate Grilling Contest: AI vs Grillmaster

Sources: Seergrills, Aston University

Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
