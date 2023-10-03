Perfecta grill uses AI to custom-cook steaks in under three minutes

While some people really enjoy perfecting their barbecue skills, others simply want grilled meat that isn't burnt on the outside and raw on the inside. The Perfecta grill should appeal to the latter group, as it uses AI to "perfectly" cook meat in three minutes or less.

The Perfecta was invented by Suraj Sudera, who honed his skills while obtaining both a Bachelor of Engineering and a Master of Science-Ophthalmic Engineering degree from Britain's Aston University. He is now developing the product through his Birmingham-based startup, Seergrills.

Users begin by placing their meat in the grill, utilizing a touchscreen to select the desired doneness and sear level, then hitting Start. The Perfecta proceeds to measure the size, surface area and fat content of the meat, using integrated sensors that are part of its NeuralFire AI system.

Based on that information and the user's preferences, the device then cooks the meat (on both sides at once) utilizing two vertical infrared burners that reach a maximum temperature of 1,652 ºF (900 ºC). According to Seergrills, the "perfectly cooked" result is ready to eat in no more than three minutes. Because the process is so fast and focused, the Perfecta is claimed to be up to 50% more energy efficient than other cooking methods.

Suraj Sudera with his creation Aston University

And while the focus may be on meat, the device is reportedly capable of cooking over 50 types of food using propane or electric heat in Grill, Oven, Pizza and Rotisserie modes. There's also a Chef mode, in which do-it-yourselfers can take full manual control.

The Perfecta grill should soon be available for preorder. Prospective buyers who place a US$100 deposit now will be eligible for a discount of up to 28%, once the official launch commences. We're still waiting to hear back about pricing and availability. In the meantime, you can see the grill in use in the following video.

🔥 SeerOff - The Ultimate Grilling Contest: AI vs Grillmaster

Sources: Seergrills, Aston University

