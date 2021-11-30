Photonix Multi-Tool combines three electric saws in one modular system

A typical do-it-yourselfer may end up buying a reciprocating saw, a circular saw and a small electric chainsaw. The Photonix Multi-Tool is designed to simplify things and save money, with a modular system that combines all three devices.

The whole setup is centered around a base unit that incorporates the motor, trigger, anti-slip grip and removable, rechargeable lithium-ion battery. It also has an LED light to help illuminate the task at hand, along with a safety lock to keep it from being accidentally activated.

There are also three saw attachments, each one of which is simply popped on and off the side of the base, where it engages the motor. These include an 8-inch (203-mm) chainsaw for cutting branches or reaching into tight spots; a circular saw that can cut through wood, concrete, metal or plastic (depending on the type of blade chosen); and a reciprocating saw for going through materials like drywall, fiberglass, wood and stucco.

The Photonix Multi-Tool's chainsaw and reciprocating saw in action Photonix Multi-Tool

There's currently no word on battery life, which presumably varies with the saw being used.

Whatever the case, should you be interested in getting a Photonix Multi-Tool of your own, it's presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$420 will get you a complete system including the base unit, all three saws, and two batteries.

It's demonstrated in the following video.

Photonix Products: Eco-Friendly Landscaping Technology

Sources: Kickstarter, Photonix Multi-Tool

