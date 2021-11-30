© 2021 New Atlas
Around The Home

Photonix Multi-Tool combines three electric saws in one modular system

By Ben Coxworth
November 30, 2021
Photonix Multi-Tool combines t...
The Photonix Multi-Tool is currently on Kickstarter
The Photonix Multi-Tool is currently on Kickstarter
View 2 Images
The Photonix Multi-Tool's chainsaw and reciprocating saw in action
1/2
The Photonix Multi-Tool's chainsaw and reciprocating saw in action
The Photonix Multi-Tool is currently on Kickstarter
2/2
The Photonix Multi-Tool is currently on Kickstarter

A typical do-it-yourselfer may end up buying a reciprocating saw, a circular saw and a small electric chainsaw. The Photonix Multi-Tool is designed to simplify things and save money, with a modular system that combines all three devices.

The whole setup is centered around a base unit that incorporates the motor, trigger, anti-slip grip and removable, rechargeable lithium-ion battery. It also has an LED light to help illuminate the task at hand, along with a safety lock to keep it from being accidentally activated.

There are also three saw attachments, each one of which is simply popped on and off the side of the base, where it engages the motor. These include an 8-inch (203-mm) chainsaw for cutting branches or reaching into tight spots; a circular saw that can cut through wood, concrete, metal or plastic (depending on the type of blade chosen); and a reciprocating saw for going through materials like drywall, fiberglass, wood and stucco.

The Photonix Multi-Tool's chainsaw and reciprocating saw in action
The Photonix Multi-Tool's chainsaw and reciprocating saw in action

There's currently no word on battery life, which presumably varies with the saw being used.

Whatever the case, should you be interested in getting a Photonix Multi-Tool of your own, it's presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$420 will get you a complete system including the base unit, all three saws, and two batteries.

It's demonstrated in the following video.

Photonix Products: Eco-Friendly Landscaping Technology

Sources: Kickstarter, Photonix Multi-Tool

Tags

Around The HomeKickstarterToolsModular
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!