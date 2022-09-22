Auto-tracking Pino Lamp pans with users' faces or other targets

While it may not be way up there on your list of grievances, constantly having to reposition a desk lamp can be a bit of a hassle. The Pino Lamp was designed with that fact in mind, as it automatically swivels to follow faces, books, or items of a given color.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Pino is manufactured by Hong Kong company Werobot – that's as in "we robot," not as in "a person who becomes a robot whenever there's a full moon."

Utilizing either an app or a touch-sensitive pad on the back of the camera-equipped LED lamp, users can set it to pan up to 160 degrees with their face, an open book, or an object of a color that they select. The pad and app can also be used to adjust the brightness, and to set the lamp to one of three color temperatures: warm, natural or cold.

Users control the Pino Lamp via an app or a touch-sensitive pad Werobot

One of the more practical suggested applications of the Pino is to keep the user's face lit as they move back and forth when making video calls or recording videos. An included smartphone holder helps in that regard, as it clamps onto the lamp's neck to keep the lamp and the phone pointing in the same direction at all times.

As an added extra, backers can opt for a version of the Pino that includes a wireless charging platform built into its base, for juicing up compatible smartphones. Both versions are being offered in color choices of white, green, gray, pink, yellow and black.

Assuming the lamp reaches production, a pledge of US$99 will get you the base model, with $119 required for the one with wireless charging – their planned retail prices are $169 and $199, respectively. Hopefully it will have better luck than the user-tracking Following Fan, the Kickstarter for which was cancelled.

The Pino Lamp can be seen in action, in the video below.

Pino Lamp

Source: Kickstarter

