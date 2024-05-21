Foldable micro-office on wheels means you can work from anywhere

Five years ago we wrote up a kickstarter project for an "all-in-one desk solution for modern life and work", and the Edge Desk was vastly overfunded, subsequently created and the company has since gone from strength to strength, having subsequently created its own hybrid kneeling and normal office chair.

Indeed, our own Michael Franco spent some time with an early version in 2017, and nearly lost a laptop in the process.

The Edge Desk is worth revisiting given the shift toward work-from-home of the last five years, and we can’t help but think it might be one of the keys to a happier life for a lot of people.

The possibilities to work in your happiest place are endless. TheEdgeDesk.com

The Edge Desk transforms from portrait to landscape, desktop to artist’s easel and most importantly, it folds down to a flat package just 6 in (152 mm) deep, meaning it can be tucked in a car trunk, and for $30 extra, you can have castors on the bottom so it can be rolled.

The total weight of the aluminum desk/ chair is 25 lb (11.3 kg), which means it can be easily carried with one hand, and it deploys in under 10 seconds and the Edge Desk's height, angle and tilt are adjustable.

The Edge Desk is a liberating tool for knowledge workers, enabling you to recreate a familiar productive working environment ANYWHERE! Edge Desk

Five years ago was a long time ago, with the COVID-19 Pandemic and the subsequent digital nomad revolution are making this product more relevant and potentially-liberating than ever.

Source: The Edge Desk