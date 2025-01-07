Smaller but beefier system sends even more power through window glass

Most homes have far fewer electrical outlets on the outside than on the inside, which can pose a challenge when powering outdoor devices. The Power Mole V2 is here to help, by transmitting even more power right through window panes.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Power Mole V2 is (not surprisingly) the successor to the original Power Mole, which was created by California-based inventor Peter Bevelacqua. It works in the same manner as the original, but is smaller yet at the same time more powerful.

The setup still consists of two puck-shaped components: the transmitter, which is adhered to the inside surface of a window pane, and the receiver, which is adhered to the outside.

The transmitter is plugged into an indoor household outlet, while the receiver is USB hard-wired to the 5-volt outdoor device. That device could be something like a security camera, water pump, bug zapper, Wi-Fi extender, or a set of holiday lights.

The transmitter's power cord is 2.75 meters long (9 ft), so the window doesn't have to be right beside an electrical outlet Acqua Industries

As an alternating electric current passes through an induction coil in the transmitter, a fluctuating magnetic field is generated. That field passes through the glass – and through the air gap between panes of glass – producing an alternating electric current in the receiver's induction coil.

An integrated rectifier converts that AC current to DC, which powers the plugged-in gadget. Importantly, if no receiver is found or an energy-absorbing metal object is detected, the power transfer will shut down immediately.

Whereas the original model could transmit through a maximum glass gap of 30 mm, the V2 can manage up to 36 mm. The new model also delivers 11 watts, as compared to the old model's 10. What's more, while the original was 56% energy-efficient at its maximum range of 30 mm, the V2 is 63% efficient at that same distance.

Transmitting through a 36-mm glass gap, the Power Mole V2 is able to power both a Nest camera and a set of lights Acqua Industries

And yes, the V2 is considerably smaller.

Its transmitter and receiver are 9.8 and 12.1 mm thick, respectively, whereas both components on the original measure 13.8 mm. Additionally, while the camera or other outdoor device had to be plugged directly into a USB port on the original, the V2's port is at the end of a short cable for added flexibility.

Assuming the Power Mole V2 reaches production, a pledge of US$59 will get you a setup of your own – that's 40% off the planned retail price.

You can see the system in use, in the video below.

Power Mole V2 - Power Outdoor Devices via Indoor Outlets

Sources: Kickstarter, Acqua Industries

