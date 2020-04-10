© 2020 New Atlas
Latest Ring Alarm puts emergency services on tap

By Paul Ridden
April 10, 2020
The second generation Ring Alarm system is available as a five-piece kit (shown), a 10-piece kit, or a 14-piece kit
Users can call emergency services from the keypad, while Ring promises easier installation of sensors
Users can call emergency services from the keypad, while Ring promises easier installation of sensors
Amazon's Ring – the firm behind last year's removable video doorbell – has announced that the second generation of its home security system is now available for pre-order. The Ring Alarm comes with sleeker sensors and a keypad that offers quick access to emergency services.

The system can be had as a basic kit that includes a base station, keypad, one contact sensor, one motion sensor and a range extender, and is pitched at being suitable for apartments and small homes up to 1,000 sq ft (93 sq m). If your home is up to twice the size, the 10-piece kit is recommended, which includes four extra contact sensors and another motion detector. Bigger houses will need the 14-piece security kit comprising a base station, two keypads, eight contact sensors, two motion detectors and a range extender.

Users can call emergency services from the keypad, while Ring promises easier installation of sensors
Users can call emergency services from the keypad, while Ring promises easier installation of sensors

As well as arming and disarming the system, the updated keypad now allows for quick access to emergency services by pressing and holding the appropriate buttons for a few seconds. The new motion and contact sensors are smaller than the original version from a couple of years ago and are reported easier to mount.

The wireless setup is connected to a home router and can send users event alerts via a smartphone app. If the Wi-Fi goes down, the base station – which can integrate with Alexa-enabled devices – has battery backup that will continue to monitor your home for up to 24 hours, and there's optional cellular backup too. The system also works with other Ring devices, such as the doorbell.

Prices start at US$199 for the five-piece setup, with units expected to ship from April 29. You can also sign up to Ring Protect Plus for $10 per month or $100 per year, which offers 24/7 professional monitoring and assistance.

Product page: Ring Alarm

