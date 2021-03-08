© 2021 New Atlas
Slide Socket relocates hidden electrical outlets

By Ben Coxworth
March 08, 2021
The Slide Socket, pictured here plugged into an outlet blocked by a bed
Chances are that somewhere in your home, you've got at least one electrical outlet that's hidden behind a couch, desk or other piece of furniture. The Slide Socket is designed to make those outlets accessible again, by telescoping out from them.

In a nutshell, the Slide Socket is a device with a three-prong plug at the bottom, a telescoping neck in the middle, and a four-outlet head on top. Although most photos currently show a version with just two three-hole outlets, plans call for the final model to also include two USB 3.0 ports.

Users start by plugging the Slide Socket into any North American-style 120-volt wall outlet. They can then can swivel the device's polycarbonate/ABS resin body 360 degrees relative to that outlet – its pivoting plug makes this possible.

Even in its telescoped-down state, the Slide Socket's head is located 20 inches (508 mm) from the wall outlet. It can pulled out an additional 12 inches (309 mm), however, bringing its total reach up to 32 in (813 mm). Electrical appliances can then be plugged into it, just as they would with an extension cord or power bar.

In order to hold the device at its current length and angle, users can clip on an included Magic Stand, which has a reusable adhesive pad on the back. That pad is pressed up against the wall to make it stick.

Should you be interested, the Slide Socket is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$30 will get you one – the planned retail price is $40.

Source: Indiegogo

