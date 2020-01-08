Stealthy retrofit smart lock hides inside the door

We're seeing an increasing number of "smart" locks that are installed over top of a door's existing old-school lock. This means that they protrude from the door, looking a bit gawky and potentially getting in the way. The Level Lock, however, gets around this problem by going inside the door.

Installation of the device appears to be relatively simple.

Utilizing nothing but a screwdriver, users start by removing their existing deadbolt-style lock. They then slip in the Level Lock's deadbolt – that's the part that slides horizontally in and out as the door gets locked and unlocked.

Next they install the actual motorized locking mechanism. It engages the inside end of the deadbolt, and sits within the existing door-hole that was home to the old lock's mechanism.

Finally, they reinstall the original lock's interior and exterior cylinder housings – these are the bits that contain the keyholes and handles. They're not just put back on for the sake of esthetics, as their interior cam bar runs through the Level Lock's mechanism. This means that they can still be used to manually lock and unlock the door, if needed.

An x-ray view of an installed Level Lock, minus the old lock's cylinder housings Level

Once it's up and running, the Level Lock offers the same basic features as other smart locks.

For instance, it can be wirelessly locked/unlocked using an iOS/Android app, plus it can be set to automatically lock within a set amount of time after the door has been closed, or to unlock when it detects the approaching Bluetooth signal of its returning user's smartphone.

The app can also be used to remotely grant lock access to other people for certain days and times, to track who has entered and exited the house, and to receive alerts such as low-battery warnings. Speaking of which, the lock is powered by an externally-accessible CR2 battery, that reportedly should be good for over a year of use before needing to be replaced.

Prospective buyers can reserve a Level Lock now via the first link below, for a special price of US$199 – shipping should begin later this month. The planned retail price is $249.

Source: Level via Popular Science