SwitchBot Curtain powers up "dumb" drapes

Although there already are "smart" powered curtains on the market, the things can be complex to install, and often need to be plugged into a power outlet. The SwitchBot Curtain, on the other hand, is a battery-powered device that simply gets added to existing curtains.

The idea behind the product is that users just hang it on their third-party curtain rail, after which it moves back and forth along that rail via a powered rubber roller, pushing and pulling the curtains open and closed as it does so. It's reportedly compatible with a variety of rail styles, including telescoping rods that have humps where the sections meet.

Utilizing an accompanying iOS/Android smartphone app, users can set the SwitchBot to move the curtains according to a predetermined daily schedule, or they can get it to do so immediately, on demand. It's also possible to have the device open the curtains when its integrated light sensor detects the morning sunrise, then close them again when the sun goes down in the evening. Alternatively, it can also close the curtains during the day, to keep out the summer heat.

The SwitchBot Curtain app – which doesn't necessarily have to be utilized SwitchBot

Users who don't wish to be bothered with the app can instead just reach in and pull on the curtains by hand – doing so triggers the SwitchBot, causing it to move the curtains the rest of the way on its own. There's also an included Bluetooth button-style remote, allowing users to activate the device from a distance without using their phone.

One charge of the SwitchBot's lithium-ion battery is claimed to be good for eight months of use, although that figure can reportedly be boosted by attaching an optional mini solar panel.

Should you be interested in getting one for yourself, the SwitchBot Curtain is presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of US$49 is required – which is half the planned retail price – with shipping estimated for next April if everything works out. Potential backers might also want to check out the successfully-crowdfunded Slide system.

Source: Kickstarter