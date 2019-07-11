Not that it'll really need downforce. These are collector's items more than performance cars. We might see one belting up the hill at Goodwood next year, but we'd expect public outings to be rare as hen's teeth. You can only buy one together in a pair with the DB4 GT Zagato, of which only 19 will be made, and that pair will cost you UK£6 million, or US$7.5 million out in the colonies.