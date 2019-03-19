Bridge of Weir. It's quite unique. As a tannery, they're one of the most ecological tanneries in the world. They produce and provide all their own power and energy. It's a process that uses a lot of water, and they're up in the Scottish highlands, so they have incredibly refined water. We tan all the way through the hide because of that. If you take another luxury brand's leather and you cut it, you'll find the color is only on the outside, it doesn't go all the way through. If you cut ours, it's dyed all the way through. You're not putting more plastic over the top to protect it. You're not coloring it with plastic, it's a dye that goes all the way through.