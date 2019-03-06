Lagonda All-Terrain Concept hints at new design direction for Aston MartinView gallery - 12 images
Aston Martin is carving new territory with a trail-ready, electric SUV called the Lagonda All-Terrain Concept, unveiled in Geneva. The concept sport utility is a "first glimpse" at a production model SUV from Aston Martin, slated for a 2022 release. It builds on the Lagonda Vision Concept shown last year.
The Aston Martin Lagonda All-Terrain Concept hints at the design direction and capability expectations the British carmaker has for the production version of this luxury utility. It features a battery-electric powertrain, stylish luxury, and the ability to go just about anywhere or through nearly any type of weather.
Aston Martin is branding Lagonda as a zero-emission luxury marque and hopes that this brand will "confound traditional thinking." The goal is to "take full advantage" of both electrification technologies and vehicle automation technologies for bleeding edge capability. The All-Terrain Concept is a near-future study into what those could mean for an SUV.
The design language of this conceptual SUV is similar to that of the road-going Lagonda Vision Concept shown last year. It's larger, obviously, and boxier with a lot more ground clearance, but retains the narrowed rear quarter and fast, tilt-forward design language of the car. Colors are darker and more sinister as well, aiding the stronger persona that Aston seems to want from this All-Terrain Concept.
Inside, the new Aston Martin SUV conceptual has a similar feel to it, with a swept-back sports car-like design language that is tempered by some more robust elements to the door sills and seating.
Aston Martin plans to focus Lagonda-style technology offerings like this All-Terrain Concept at its new facility in St. Athan, Wales. Electrification will be the order of the day at that plant, it seems. The Lagonda All-Terrain Concept, when it becomes a production model, will be made in Wales.
Details for the engineering and underpinnings on the All-Terrain Concept are sparse, however.
