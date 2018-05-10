Just two months after launching its new luxury brand Lagonda, Aston Martin has provided a few details on the badge's first release. That vehicle won't be an autonomous sedan like the Lagonda Vision Concept, but it will be another all-electric vehicle with plenty more space than the average Aston. The new 4WD SUV will also wear design language derived from the Geneva concept sedan.









In introducing the Lagonda zero emissions luxury brand in March, Aston said the brand will "show how true luxury and modern design can exist in total harmony and enhance each other's most desirable characteristics."

These days, mixing true luxury and modern design tends to demand creating at least one SUV – even Rolls-Royce and Mercedes-Maybach are realizing it. So if you're a new luxury brand, why wait for the inevitable? Lagonda won't, getting its line-up started with an SUV that's certain to have a striking look and plenty of interior comfort.

By the time of the Lagonda SUV's 2021 debut, the ultra-premium SUV won't be so much of a novelty as it once was, what with the Rolls-Royce and Maybach SUVs likely joining the Bentley Bentayga in roaming highways (not to mention crazy projects like the Karlmann King). But Lagonda still intends for its first offering to make a splash, expecting it to be the first all-electric luxury SUV to market.

There's no mention of what type of autonomy might be below its bodywork, and we anticipate the Lagonda SUV's proportions and interior will be more traditional than those of the Vision Concept. Lagonda designers will still enjoy the leeway provided by a decentralized electric powertrain, however, and the Vision Concept's design language will trickle down to some degree.

"The Lagonda SUV will retain the boldness of the Vision Concept," says Aston Martin chief creative officer Marek Reichman. "It will be like no other SUV to drive, so its looks have to reflect that new reality and to serve as pathfinder to a future in which the most desirable and prestigious automobiles still have a place."



It'll be interesting to see if the production SUV keeps any of the more creative materials of the concept – like interior ceramics and cashmeres – or plays it safer with the usual leathers and woods.