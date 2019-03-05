The Project 003 car, introduced after the Valkyrie models, came in February 2019 as a tease for another hypercar offering from Aston Martin. Now fully unveiled, we can see that the Project 003 (now the AM-RB 003) is indeed very similar to the Valkyries, in terms of its aero-focus, but far different in that it steps away from the Formula 1 looks of the Valkyrie and focuses on more street appeal.