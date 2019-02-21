The turbo gasoline/electric hybrid powertrain makes sense. The Valkyrie's snarling 6.5-liter, V12 engine is an absolutely epic piece of Cosworth engineering that jumps through all kinds of hoops to extract more than 1,000 horsepower without resorting to forced induction. The Valkyrie aims to be the absolute apotheosis of the screaming, naturally aspirated hypercar in an age where most pukka performance engines make their power through noise-deadening turbo spools.