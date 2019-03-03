The powertrain includes the massive 1,000 bhp (745.7 kW) V12 engine, a 6.5-liter, naturally-aspirated monster made by Cosworth. The engine achieves that output at 10,500 rpm and peak torque of 545.7 lb-ft (740 Nm) at 7,000 rpm. Then comes the Rimac-designed battery-electric system, which adds another 160 bhp (119 kW) and 206.5 pound-feet (280 Nm). For a total system output of 1,160 bhp (865 kW) and 663.8 pound-feet (900 Nm) at 10,500 rpm and 6,000 rpm respectively. Power for the batteries is derived in part from a kinetic energy recovery system (KERS) and the electric boost motor is from Integral Powertrain.