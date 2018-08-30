According to Roscosmos, which has responsibility for the two Soyuz TMA spacecraft currently docked with the ISS, the cause of the leak was very likely due to a micrometeorite as the damage appears to be external. The impact left a 2 mm fracture in the Orbital Module of the Soyuz MS-09. Since this module, used to dock with the ISS, will be jettisoned before reentry, the damage will not compromise the use of the craft to return crew members to Earth later this year. In addition, the Russians have ruled out a spacewalk to effect repairs because internal repairs are more effective.