Across all three models you've got a choice of configurations, but because these laptops are light and thin doesn't mean they have to be underpowered. The options top out at an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with 16 GB of RAM. Powerful discrete graphics are available too – up to an Nvidia GeForce MX150 on the 13-inch and 14-inch models, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Q on the 15-inch ZenBook. Internal SSD storage maxes out at a spacious 1 TB.