As Audi tells it, the story of how an Audi electric foil board became an actual thing has its roots in the pastime of Franz Hofmann, an engineer whose day job involves work on Audi's hydrogen tanks. Outside the office, Hofmann viewed foils as a way of cranking his kitesurfing hobby up a notch, and turned to friend and aerospace engineer Christian Rössler for help. In 2015, the duo developed a unique hydrofoil, and Hofmann put it to good use traveling the world with his kiteboard.