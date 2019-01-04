Waydoo is set to make personal electric hydrofoils more accessibleView gallery - 6 images
It was just a couple of years ago that we heard about Lift Foils' eFoil, a surfboard-like personal electric hydrofoil. And while it does look like a lot of fun, it also costs US$12,000. China's Waydoo is now about to provide some competition, though, with its $4,999 Flyer.
First of all, here are the basic specs.
Propelled by a 6,000-watt brushless motor, the carbon fiber-bodied Waydoo Flyer has a top speed of 35 km/h (22 mph – the eFoil tops out at 25 mph), and can reportedly run for 40 to 60 minutes on one 2-hour charge of its 18650 lithium-ion battery pack. It weighs 25 kg (55 lb), can accommodate riders weighing up to 120 kg (265 lb), is 1,800 mm long (71 inches), and disassembles into two pieces for transport – it can be put back together by hand.
Speed and height are controlled via a Bluetooth handheld remote, with riders being able to select between Beginner and Advanced modes, depending on their skill level. Other features include a slip-resistant textured wooden deck, a removable rope that beginners can hold onto to boost their stability while standing, and a GoPro-compatible quick-release camera mount.
A prototype of the Waydoo Flyer will be showcased next week at the CES show in Las Vegas. Commercial distribution is scheduled to begin in March.
Another personal electric hydrofoil, the Jetfoiler, has yet to enter production.
Source: Waydoo
