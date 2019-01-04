Propelled by a 6,000-watt brushless motor, the carbon fiber-bodied Waydoo Flyer has a top speed of 35 km/h (22 mph – the eFoil tops out at 25 mph), and can reportedly run for 40 to 60 minutes on one 2-hour charge of its 18650 lithium-ion battery pack. It weighs 25 kg (55 lb), can accommodate riders weighing up to 120 kg (265 lb), is 1,800 mm long (71 inches), and disassembles into two pieces for transport – it can be put back together by hand.