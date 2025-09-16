Barry Divola is a journalist, author and musician living in Perth, Western Australia. He is a long-time contributing writer for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and Good Weekend, specialising in music, the arts, podcasts, popular culture, travel and longform features. His work has appeared internationally in Rolling Stone, Monocle, National Geographic, Entertainment Weekly, Spin, and now New Atlas. Barry has also published nine books of non-fiction and fiction – his latest is the music-infused road novel Driving Stevie Fracasso. He plays in two bands – Radio Radio and The Off Set.