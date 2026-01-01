A freelance science journalist & photographer from India, Sonali Roy wears several other hats including those of a passionate traveler, music composer, singer, pianist, lyricist, painter, and 3-D art designer. She practices yoga & meditation regularly, and follows a vegetarian diet.

Sonali holds an MA in English literature. Since her teenage years, Sonali has been interested in biological sciences, which has led to a professional career of nine years as a science journalist, covering topics like archaeology, anthropology, health sciences, and robotics for several publications including The Asian Geographic, SERVO, New Scientist and others.