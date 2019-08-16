The technique was tested on a small sample size of 18 autistic adults, and 19 age- and IQ-matched control subjects. The method effectively separated the autistic subjects from the controls with 87 percent accuracy. But perhaps even more interesting was the finding that alongside simple binary positive or negative predictions, the rate of binocular rivalry could effectively predict an individual's autism severity, meaning the slower the rate of binocular rivalry, the higher the severity of autism symptoms. This is potentially an even more valuable metric for clinicians, as autism is obviously a disorder with a wide spectrum of manifestations.