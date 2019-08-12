Water systems in the West not only carry water that has been purified and treated by various means, it's also carried in pressurized pipes that go straight to the household and keep the water circulating at all times. However, more primitive systems found in cities in many developing countries may not only carry untreated water, but are unpressurized systems where water can sit stagnant. The result is one billion people drinking water that does not meet international safety standards and has twice the level of contamination to that found in rural sources.