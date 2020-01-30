Art Deco magic dominates million-dollar cars at 2020 Retromobile

The automotive heritage industry relocates across the Atlantic Ocean this week, as Paris prepares to become the center of the automotive world once more with the staging of Retromobile. Retromobile is Europe’s most important International Classic Car Exhibition, held annually in the first week of February at Parc des expositions de la Porte de Versaille in Paris, a city of immense automotive provenance.

Paris held the world's first Motor Show 123 years ago, motor racing began in Paris, the automotive industry grew up in Paris, and the city produced more cars than any other country for the first 20 years of the motor car.

The world’s most important Classic Car Award, the Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award, is announced to coincide with the show (a full rundown on this year’s participants can be found here), and it is also the focal point of the European Classic Car auction market year with three globally important car auctions on consecutive days: RM-Sothebys, 5:30 PM February 5 at Place Vauban; Bonhams, 11 AM February 6 at the Grand Palais; and the Official Retromobile auction held by Artcurial at 2:00 PM inside the Retromobile Show at la Porte de Versaille on February 7, 2020. Between the three auctions, the field of cars available is always star-studded and world records are regularly broken.

One of the most wonderful aspects of the Retromobile auctions, is the history it brings with it. Each year the Retromobile auctions deliver another few cars from the glorious pre-war years, and this year it is a bumper crop, with more than a dozen cars from the art deco era.



Ferrari Dino 206S/SP Racing Sports Prototype

Estimate: Contact Bonhams for estimate

Auctioneer: Bonhams | Lot 253 | February 6, 2020

Official auction description

This one-of-18 car is one of the most successful of the Ferrari Dino 206S family. It’s the ex-Ravetto, ex-Lo Piccolo chassis '022' and its race history alone fills several pages of results. It is offered here in sports-prototype specification with simplified, lightweight Barchetta or Spider bodywork, but could equally be returned to its original Piero Drogo 'mini-Ferrari P3/P4' style. Like most well credentialed Ferrari racing cars, it spent time in the Mas-du-Clos Ferrari Collection of Pierre Bardinon.

1929 Mercedes-Benz 710 SS 27/140/200hp Sport Tourer Carrosserie attribuée à Fernandez & Darrin (France)

1929 Mercedes-Benz 710 SS 27/140/200hp Sport Tourer attributed to Fernandez & Darrin Artcurial

Estimate: €6,000,000 to €8,000,000 ($6,650,000 to $8,850,000)

Auctioneer: Artcurial | Lot 45 | February 7, 2020

Official auction description

This exceptionally rare Mercedes 710 SS was produced in 1929 and imported into America where it was exhibited on the Mercedes stand at the 1930 New York National Automobile Show, then sent to Paris where it was bodied by Howard "Dutch" Darrin, of Fernandez & Darrin. The 710 SS (Super Sport) runs a 7,065 cc six-cylinder in-line engine producing 140 hp at 3,200 rpm, which increases to 200 hp with the supercharger engaged. Consider for a moment that this car is 91 years-old and has a top speed of around 200 km/h. The racing versions of this car (designated SSK and SSKL competition versions of the model) achieved some outstanding victories most notably the 1931 Mille Miglia in the hands of Rudolf Caracciola.

´Rudolf Caracciola crosses the finish line in the 1931 Mille Miglia´, the 1,000-mile race starting in Brescia on April 12, 1931 and finishing in Brescia on April 13, 1931. It is the first time that a foreigner had won the famous Italian race. Mercedes-Benz

Caracciola achieved an average speed of 101.1 km/h in the race from Brescia to Rome and back, the first time that the Mille Miglia had been won by a foreigner in a foreign car and the first time that a driver's average speed exceeded 100 km/h. Three years later, Caracciola described that Mille Miglia in his first autobiography Rennen – Sieg – Rekorde (Races – Victory – Records), in which it was clear the race had a left a deep and lasting impression on him: "1,600 km on dusty country roads, passing gorges and ravines … around horrible corkscrew bends and snake-like passages; through cities, towns and villages and again along dead-straight roads at an average of 150, 160, 170 km … one night and then another day."

1931 Bugatti Type 55 Two-Seat Supersport

1931 Bugatti Type 55 Two-Seat Supersport Bonhams

Estimate: €4,000,000 to €7,000,000 ($4,450,000 to $7,750,000)

Auctioneer: Bonhams | Lot 268 | February 6, 2020

Official auction description

This superb 2.3-liter supercharged straight-8 Bugatti began life as a factory-backed Bugatti entry in the 1932 Le Mans 24-Hour race, running out of fuel while in fifth place and being disqualified. Its drivers in the 24 hour race were Count Guy Bouriat Quintart and the Monegasque superstar driver, Louis Chiron (the man whom the latest Bugatti was named). It was then rebodied in Paris by legendary coachbuilder Giuseppe Figoni. The entire history of this car is documented in the auction description, with it having been loved dearly for the last 56 years under the ownership of Geoffrey St John.

1955 Jaguar D-Type

1955 Jaguar D-Type Tim Scott / RM Sotheby's

Estimate: €5,900,000 to €6,400,000 ($6,500,000 to $7,000,000)

Auctioneer: RM-Sotheby's | Lot 171 | February 5, 2020

Official auction description

This car was the seventh customer D-Type built, and it went to Australian racing legend Bib Stillwell, who campaigned it extensively before passing it on to a string of other notable drivers including Frank Gardner. Acquired by the current owner from the collection of noted Australian collector Peter Harburg in 2014, XKD 520 is accompanied by extensive documentation, including a FIA Historical Technical Passport. It is one of the earliest and most original examples of a customer-specification D-Type, and it is eligible for the most desirable events in the world. In the consignor’s ownership, it raced at the 2014 Goodwood Revival in the Lavant Cup, which that year featured a grid exclusively comprised of D-Types to celebrate the model’s sixtieth anniversary.

2015 Lamborghini Veneno Roadster

2015 Lamborghini Veneno Roadster Alex Penfold / RM Sotheby's

Estimate: €4,500,000 to €5,500,000 ($5,000,000 to $6,100,000)

Auctioneer: RM-Sotheby's | Lot 153 | February 5, 2020

Official auction description

This Lamborghini Veneno Roadster runs a 6.5-liter V12 producing 740 hp though a seven-speed semi-automatic transmission. It has a top speed of 356 km/h (221 mph) and can reach 97 km/h (60 mph) from a standing start in only 2.8 seconds. It was the second of just nine built, cost $4.5 million when it was purchased new by Saudi royalty, and apart from the color, is identical to the most valuable Lamborghini ever sold at auction. That car was purchased new by Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, Vice President of Equatorial Guinea and son of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo who was accused of using public money to pay for his outrageous lifestyle and settled with Swiss prosecutors by selling his car collection.

When the Veneno Roadster sold at a Bonhams auction in September 2019, it fetched CHF 8,280,000 ($8,354,675) to become the most valuable Lamborghini ever sold at auction – this car might claim that record as it has traveled just 450 km from new, and comes in a more appealing Matte Black than the color of the previous sale.

1965 Ferrari 275 GTB

1965 Ferrari 275 GTB Artcurial

Estimate: €2,000,000 to €3,000,000 ($2,200,000 to $3,325,000)

Auctioneer: Artcurial | Lot 99 | February 7, 2020

Official auction description

This 275 GTB has been raced for a significant proportion of its life, and it has the trophies and some scars to testify that it has competed in over 40 international races in period. Its most famous win was in the GT category of the 1.000 km of Monza in 1966. Accompanied by abundant documentation, this 275 GTB is presented in the configuration in which it competed in the 1967 Lyon-Charbonnières Rally.

1972 Ferrari 365 GTS/4-A Daytona Spider

1972 Ferrari 365 GTS/4-A Daytona Spider Kevin Van Campenhout / RM Sotheby's

Estimate: €2,400,000 to €2,600,000 ($2,650,000 to $2,900,000)

Auctioneer: RM-Sotheby's | Lot 168 | February 5, 2020

Official auction description

This car is among the most desirable examples as it is one of the 19 European-specification, left-hand-drive Spiders made. These cars are different from the 96 American specification cars built, and were designated 365 GTS/4 by the factory, as opposed to 365 GTB/4 for the cars delivered to the US. It is clear now that these European-specification cars are considered proper factory Spiders and built as such. Among the 19 365 GTS/4 cars, nine GTS/4-A Spiders were produced with reinforced chassis and this is one of them. The car was subject to a complete restoration in 1999, has done less than 3,000 km since its restoration, and boasts Ferrari Classiche certification.

1958 BMW 507 Roadster Series II

1958 BMW 507 Roadster Series II Tim Scott / RM Sotheby's

Estimate: €1,750,000 to €2,250,000 ($1,950,000 to $2,500,000)

Auctioneer: RM-Sotheby's | Lot 143 | February 5, 2020

Official auction description One of 252 507 Roadsters built and one of just 34 examples exported to the United States, this car recently underwent a comprehensive refurbishment after spending 28 years as the centerpiece of William Young’s collection, which eventually comprised over 30 important classic BMWs.

1935 Mercedes-Benz 500K Cabriolet A

1935 Mercedes-Benz 500K Cabriolet A Bonhams

Estimate: €1,500,000 to €2,000,000 ($1,650,000 to $2,200,000)

Auctioneer: Bonhams | Lot 242 | February 6, 2020

Official auction description

Designed by Hans Nibel, the 500K engine is a 5,018cc supercharged straight-eight where pressing the accelerator pedal to the end of its travel would simultaneously engage the compressor and close off the alternative atmospheric intake to the carburetor. The engine produced 100 hp normally-aspirated and 160 hp with the compressor engaged.

This car was purchased new by celebrated French actor, Henry Garat, and its entire history is sold with the car. The accompanying history file also contains correspondence with Mercedes-Benz Stuttgart concerning this car; copy extracts from the factory commission book; a 500K sales brochure; a Mercedes-Benz Cabriolets sales brochure; two Henry Garat movie posters; assorted restoration photographs; and Swiss Permis de Circulation.

1964 Porsche 904 GTS

1964 Porsche 904 GTS Remi Dargegen / RM Sotheby's

Estimate: €1,600,000 to €1,800,000 ($1,750,000 to $2,000,000)

Auctioneer: RM-Sotheby's | Lot 146 | February 5, 2020

Official auction description

In total, just 108 examples were made of the Porsche Carrera GTS, and this car is a matching numbers example that retains its original the 180 hp, two-liter, four-cam flat four engine, but is being sold fitted with a Type 906 Carrera 6 engine.

This 904 is offered with an Historic Technical Passport issued in 2008 by the FIA, a file containing its well-documented history, and a second set of wheels. It currently displays what is believed to be an authentic 24,000 km and has a clear ownership history; it is one of the most authentic copies that RM Sotheby's has ever offered. It is ready to take part in outings or vintage rallies with its six-cylinder type 906 or it can be easily reverted to original factory specs with the four-cylinder engine.

1938 Bugatti Type 57 Atalante Coupé

1938 Bugatti Type 57 Atalante Coupé Bonhams

Estimate: €1,500,000 to €1,800,000 ($1,650,000 to $2,000,000)

Auctioneer: Bonhams | Lot 281 | February 6, 2020

Official auction description

Bugatti’s Type 57 was bodied by many different automotive couturiers, but most commonly by the marque's preferred carrossier, Gangloff of Colmar, just a few miles from the Bugatti works at Molsheim. Factory offerings on the Type 57 chassis included the Galibier four-door saloon, Stelvio cabriolet, four-seater Ventoux coupé, and two-seater Atalante coupé.

This Atalante has seen the very best and worst of life, having been restored and despatched to the UK in the immediate post-WW2 years where it served as one of the French Embassy's official cars. As such it carried France's national 'F' plate and the 'CD' plate of the Corps Diplomatique. Later in life, it became a celebrated “barn find” and was purchased by an American who brought it to Classic & Exotic Service Inc of Michigan which performed a rotisserie restoration that was subsequently adjudged as 100 point perfect in 2005.

Offered with a comprehensive history file, this exceptional Type 57 Atalante, with its unique coachwork features, would be an ideal candidate for touring, rallies, leisure driving and any of the world's most prestigious concours events.

1966 Porsche 906

1966 Porsche 906 Artcurial

Estimate: €1,400,000 to €1,800,000 ($1,550,000 to $2,000,000)

Auctioneer: Artcurial | Lot 83 | February 7, 2020

Official auction description

Just 60 examples of the Porsche 906 were ever produced, being the minimum number required for racing homologation. As such, it was a racing car for the road, though most examples saw at least some racetrack miles. This Porsche has the original engine and chassis, making it an even greater rarity among its competition client 906 brethren.

2012 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport

2012 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport Peter Singhof / RM Sotheby's

Estimate: €1,200,000 to €1,800,000 ($1,350,000 to $2,000,000)

Auctioneer: RM-Sotheby's | Lot 161 | February 5, 2020

Official auction description

One of only 48 Veyron Super Sports produced, this car has had just one owner and has done less than 4,000 km from new. When new, it was the fastest production car in the world, capable of accelerating from 0–100 km/h in 2.5 seconds, arriving at 300 km/h in 16.6 seconds and achieving an electronically-limited top speed of 413 km/h.

In order to add an additional 199 horsepower to the standard Veyron's already incredible power output of 1,001, two additional fuel pumps, as well as four larger turbochargers and air coolers, were fitted. Additionally, the car benefited from improved aerodynamics, which helped to increase its stability at high speeds and increase airflow to the engine and brakes.

1938 Alfa Romeo 6C 2300 B Lungo cabriolet Worblaufen

1938 Alfa Romeo 6C 2300 B Lungo cabriolet Worblaufen Artcurial

Estimate: €1,250,000 to €1,750,000 ($1,350,000 to $1,950,000)

Auctioneer: Artcurial | Lot 29 | February 7, 2020

Official auction description

Produced from 1934 to 1938, the exact number of Alfa Romeo 6C 2300s that were produced is not known as a large part of the Alfa Romeo archives were lost during WW2. Between 1,300 and 1,400 complete Alfa Romeo 6C 2300s were produced by the Alfa Romeo factory, and around 224 rolling chassis left the factory destined for the coachbuilders of the era.

The Lungo chassis presented here is one of only 10 rolling chassis that were sent to Worblaufen to be fitted with a cabriolet body. This example features artisanal aluminum bodywork that was created in the knowledge that it would be exhibited at the 1938 Geneva Motor Show. The car was invited once more to the 2018 Geneva Motor Show to commemorate its 80th birthday. The car is in remarkable original condition and is sold with its original engine spare, but it is fitted with an additional engine.

1911 Mariquita by William Fife & Sons

Estimate: €900,000 to €1,700,000 ($1,100,000 to $1,900,000)

Auctioneer: Artcurial | Lot 64 | February 7, 2020

Official auction description

This 109-year-old Fife yacht is the last surviving 19M-J class yacht, sold with a complete history and full details of its atom-by-atom restoration between 2001 and 2004. The recent results for this yacht are impressive: winner of the Monaco Classic Week, the Régates Royales de Cannes and the Voiles de Saint-Tropez. In 2014, it won the Big Boat class in the Panerai Trophy, and there have been numerous other awards. There’s a complete issuu on Mariquita and Mariska (see three lots further down this list) available on-line with the complete histories of the boats.

1939 Bugatti Type 57C Stelvio Cabriolet

1939 Bugatti Type 57C Stelvio Cabriolet Bonhams

Estimate: €1,350,000 to €1,650,000 ($1,500,000 to $1,825,000)

Auctioneer: Bonhams | Lot 279 | February 6, 2020

Official auction description

This beautiful 57C Stelvio was one of the very last Bugattis produced before the outbreak of WWII. Delivered new from carrosserie Gangloff on July 28, 1939, the car had barely been run before war was declared on September 3 and it had to be spirited away for safekeeping. Running a 3,257 cc DOHC straight eight cylinder engine, this car is one of the rarer and desirable supercharged models, offering an increase in power from 175 hp (130 kW) to 200 hp (150 kW) and increasing top speed to 190 km/h (120 mph).

1963 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster with Factory Hardtop

1963 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster with Factory Hardtop Bonhams

Estimate: €1,300,000 to €1,500,000 ($1,450,000 to $1,650,000)

Auctioneer: Bonhams | Lot 276 | February 6, 2020

Official auction description

The vendor purchased this 300 SL in 1982 with 79,000 km on the clock, and around 12,000 km have been covered during the vendor's ownership, making the distance traveled from new circa 91,500 km. In spite of covering only a modest 300 km annually, the car has always received the necessary maintenance and servicing. The 300 SL was restored cosmetically around 20 years ago when it received a bare-metal re-spray from blue in its more appropriate silver livery, while the red leather interior was re-trimmed. Never used for rallies, the car has nevertheless been exhibited at various concours d'Élegance events where it has been a regular contender.

Most notably about this car, it is one of the last 300 SL Roadsters built, and one of the 200 examples built with disc brakes and an all-aluminum engine, hence the considerably greater expectations in the price estimates.

1931 Invicta 4½-Litre S-Type Low Chassis Sports 'Scout'

1931 Invicta 4½-Litre S-Type Low Chassis Sports 'Scout' Bonhams

Estimate: €1,200,000 to €1,500,000 ($1,350,000 to $1,650,000)

Auctioneer: Bonhams | Lot 232 | February 6, 2020

Official auction description

Launched at the 1930 Olympia Motor Show in London, the S-type featured a new under-slung chassis that achieved a much lower center of gravity by positioning the rear axle above the frame rails instead of below as was normal practice at the time. The S-type had a top speed of around 95 mph but was primarily a very fast but comfortable high-speed touring car, its greatest attribute being an ability to cover a substantial mileage at high average speeds with no strain, either to driver or the machinery.

Invictas are about as indestructible in normal use as a car can be. Approximately 68 of the approximately 75 S-types built are known to survive and most are in excellent order, testifying to the fact that they have always been considered as high quality motor cars. The Low Chassis Invicta S-Type is now considered as one of the most desirable pre-war sports cars, sought after by collectors for its exceptional driving abilities, style and sheer presence. A guaranteed entry at the most prestigious rallies, concours events and race meetings around the world, the Low Chassis has an enviable reputation among connoisseurs and examples are to be found in some of the most important private collections.

1908 Mariska by William Fife & Sons

1908 Mariska by William Fife & Sons Artcurial

Estimate: €700,000 to €1,500,000 ($775,000 to $1,650,000)

Auctioneer: Artcurial | Lot 62 | February 7, 2020

Official auction description

Like the Mariquita above, the simple fact that such a sailing boat is on the market is newsworthy in itself. This is a Fife Yacht, and is one of the four remaining IYRU Fifteen Meter class yachts constructed to the First International rule of 1907. One of the other three extant boats in this class is the Tuiga, owned by the Monaco royal family.

This legendary boat is eligible for all classic regattas and was completely restored in 2009. As the extensive auction description notes, the amount of work done during the restoration could never be translated into dollars. During the restoration, 25,000 man-hours were spent replacing all the planking with 45 mm mahogany. There’s a complete issuu on Mariquita and Mariska (see three lots above on this list) available on-line with the complete histories of the boats.

1925 Bugatti Type 39 Grand Prix Racer

1925 Bugatti Type 39 Grand prix Racing Two-Seater Bonhams

Estimate: €1,050,000 to €1,400,000 ($1,150,000 to $1,550,000)

Auctioneer: Bonhams | Lot 246 | February 6, 2020

Official auction description

This is a Grand Prix masterpiece, fashioned from the most successful racing car of all time, and one of only 10 produced. In 1924, Bugatti launched its 2-liter Type 35 design, and in the first two years of its existence, it won 351 races and set 47 records, winning the 1928 World Grand Prix Championship, and the Targa Florio in both years (it continued the Targa Florio success for five consecutive years to 1929). The Type 39 was a Type 35 with a different engine – essentially a T35 motor with a shorter stroke to reduce the capacity of the straight eight to 1493cc to comply with Voiturette racing regulations – effectively the Formula 2 of the time.

The T39 debuted at the high speed banked Montlhéry circuit south of Paris, in June 1925 and the four-car works team finished 1-2-3-4 in the Grand Prix de Tourisme. This car is the car that finished third that day, and it was also one of the factory cars entered for the 1925 Italian Grand Prix at Monza on September 6, 1925. With the Grand Prix and Voiturette motor races held concurrently, the Bugattis finished 1-2-3 in the 1500cc Gran Premio delle Vetturette. Perhaps surprisingly on the high speed Monza circuit, the 1500cc Bugattis outpaced many of the full Grand Prix cars, finishing third, sixth and seventh outright, with this car finishing third in class and seventh outright. Its race history extends far beyond those initial forays in Grand Prix Europe, with the car traveling to Australia passing through the hands of several important Aussie racers and winning the 1931 Australian GP again at Philip Island. This is racing royalty.

1967 Serenissima 3000SP Prototipo

1967 Serenissima 3000SP Prototipo Artcurial

Estimate: €1,000,000 to €1,400,000 ($1,100,000 to $1,550,000)

Auctioneer: Artcurial | Lot 105 | February 7, 2020

Official auction description

Last year, Serenissima and Count Volpi di Misurata hit the headlines again when Artcurial sold three cars built by the famous Italian aristocrat, team manager and constructor. In addition to those three automobiles, there are only two other Serenissima cars known to have survived: the 1965 358V berlinetta and this prototype.

The original design and history of this car is extraordinary, and it is nothing short of miraculous that it has survived in this condition. Technically, this Serenissima is on a level with the best 1960s prototypes that it competed against: Matra, Porsche, Lola, Alfa Romeo, Ferrari. In addition, it has been refurbished by Giuliano Giuliani, the same man who looked after the car in period. All these factors make this a unique piece, without equivalent.

1993 Jaguar XJ220 C Le Mans

1993 Jaguar XJ220 C Le Mans Artcurial

Estimate: €900,000 to €1,300,000 ($1,000,000 to $1,450,000)

Auctioneer: Artcurial | Lot 113 | February 7, 2020

Official auction description

When Jaguar introduced its XJ220 supercar, it was for a short time the fastest production car in the world, and it was only natural that Tom Walkinshaw Racing would develop a competition version to compete in the GT category at Le Mans. The XJ220 C (for 'Competition') was produced in just eight months, for the 1993 24 Hours race. The car's weight was reduced, aerodynamics were improved and the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 was already in use in the XJR-10 and XJR-11 prototypes and had to be detuned to between 500 to 680 bhp for use in the XJ220 C. This car twice competed at le Mans, and while it never saw the finish, it did lead its class for several hours.

1930 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Sport Spider in the Style of Zagato

1930 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Sport Spider in the Style of Zagato Peter Singhof / RM Sotheby's

Estimate: €900,000 to €1,300,000 ($1,000,000 to $1,450,000)

Auctioneer: RM-Sotheby's | Lot 180 | February 5, 2020

Official auction description

Nothing is known of this car’s pre-war history, with it being discovered in February 1956 by Kurt Miska in a wrecking yard on Long Island, NY, where it had been abandoned by an insurance company in November 1955, possibly due to the outcome of an insurance claim. In the mid-1970s, the Alfa was returned to Turin, where it was rebodied by the Carrozzeria Pettenella as a Gran Sport Spider in the style of Zagato, a body it wears to this day.

Carrozzeria Pettenella existed from 1973 to 1976 and were highly regarded as experts in the field of Zagato coachwork. Not only did the company fit high-quality re-created coachwork on original chassis, it also engaged in the manufacture of a very small series of 6C 1750 Gran Sport Zagato Spider replicas that were constructed from the ground up. Quality and accuracy were magnificent on all Pettenella projects, and 8513034 is no exception. Now, more than 40 years after its construction, the coachwork has mellowed wonderfully.

1991 Ferrari F40

1991 Ferrari F40 Artcurial

Estimate: €1,000,000 to €1,200,000 ($1,100,000 to $1,350,000)

Auctioneer: Artcurial | Lot 115 | February 7, 2020

Official auction description

The F40 was Enzo Ferrari’s last masterpiece. It is the last car designed and built under the direct supervision of Enzo Ferrari before he passed away at the age of 90. The name was chosen because the car marked the company’s 40th birthday, and Ferrari poured all its resources into the F40 which built upon the concept of the Ferrari 288 GTO to create a race-car for the road.

The twin-turbo V8 engine developed 478 hp at 7,000 rpm, a rigid lightweight chassis made from composite materials that were also used for the boot, bonnet, doors and roof. In place of the standard five speed gearbox, the client could order a non-syncromesh racing version. Ground clearance could be set at three different heights: high, standard and high-speed. From 120 km/h the ground clearance reduced automatically, and could be re-set manually.

In spite of ducts and cooling vents on the body for the 12 radiators (for the engine, turbos and transmission) and very wide tires, it had an impressive drag coefficient of 0.34. The F40 had a top-speed of 324 km/h, and could cover a kilometer from a standing start in 21 seconds. A production of 400 examples was planned, but driven by demand from buyers and investors, Ferrari built some 1,300 examples.

1938 Bugatti Type 57C Stelvio by Gangloff

1938 Bugatti Type 57C Stelvio by Gangloff Simon Laufer / RM Sotheby's

Estimate: €1,000,000 to €1,200,000 ($1,100,000 to $1,350,000)

Auctioneer: RM-Sotheby's | Lot 160 | February 5, 2020

Official auction description

This 1938 Bugatti supercharged Type 57C Stelvio by Gangloff presents in unmolested condition, with its original chassis, engine, gearbox, rear axle, and bodywork. It has known continuous history which includes its miraculous survival during the war, having been hidden in a small village which was 80 percent destroyed by bombing. Since then, the car has been cared for by a series of prominent and titled owners and sells with a valid FIVA identity card. Chassis 57737 is a very rare survivor and a seldom-seen opportunity to acquire one of the most powerful and desirable road cars of the late 1930s.

1978 Rondeau M378 Le Mans GTP

1978 Rondeau M378 Le Mans GTP Artcurial

Estimate: €900,000 to €1,200,000 ($1,000,000 to $1,350,000)

Auctioneer: Artcurial | Lot 106 | February 7, 2020

Official auction description

Jean Rondeau is the only person to have won the Le Mans 24 Hours at the wheel of a car he built himself. His story is long and involves him winning Le Mans in 1980, but the story of this car is equally as long and involves a record 10 starts in the race, including fifth outright in 1979, third outright in 1980 and second outright in 1981. It competed in 19 major endurance races between 1978 and 1988, including starts at Monza, Spa, Brands Hatch and Hockenheim. This is a piece of motorsport history.

1936 Delahaye 135 Spécial roadster biplace

1936 Delahaye 135 Spécial roadster Artcurial

Estimate: €800,000 to €1,200,000 ($900,000 to $1,350,000)

Auctioneer: Artcurial | Lot 38 | February 7, 2020

Official auction description

Another beautiful car of great rarity (one of 16 built for racing) with an in-period race history that includes the 1937 Le Mans 24 Hour Race, and a provenance that includes being purchased new by Pierre-Louis Dreyfus, the famous French resistance marshall from WW2 who rebuilt the family business and turned it into a powerful multinational that exists to this day. The car is one of the great sports cars of the era, with similar cars winning the 1938 Le Mans 24 Hour Race, and the 1937 Monte Carlo Rally.

1977 Lamborghini Countach LP400 Periscopio

1977 Lamborghini Countach LP400 Periscopio Artcurial

Estimate: €800,000 to €1,200,000 ($900,000 to $1,350,000)

Auctioneer: Artcurial | Lot 134 | February 7, 2020

Official auction description

From the very outset of his success, rock star Rod Stewart continuously had a spectacular blonde on his arm, and a Lamborghini or two … or three in the garage. He has owned at the very least two Miura, a Diablo, a Murcielago, a Gallardo spider and this car.

Purchased new by Stewart, this Countach was delivered directly from the factory to Sydney, Australia, in June 1977, where he was recording the album Blondes have more fun. When he moved onwards to Miami, he took several of his cars with him, including this Countach, which was converted to Left-Hand-Drive (LHD) from its original RHD configuration, and had the roof removed.

The entire history of this car is available on the auction page, including its subsequent ownership history and details of it being restored to its original "periscopio" roof styling and specification (apart from retaining its non-original LHD), at massive expense. The car will be sold with a second, smaller steering wheel that allows a more comfortable driving position, and has covered just 161 km since the restoration.

1935 Delage D8S Cabriolet Special

1935 Delage D8S Cabriolet Special Bonhams

Estimate: €800,000 to €1,200,000 ($900,000 to $1,350,000)

Auctioneer: Bonhams | Lot 241 | February 6, 2020

Official auction description

Delage is one of the famous French luxury car manufacturers that survived both wars but was ultimately lost to the industry. In its time, it took several Land Speed records, won many famous Grand Prix victories and in particular, was a favorite of the world’s wealthiest people.

According to the auction description of this car, “The impressive list of D8 owners includes King Gustav V of Sweden, King Alexander of Yugoslavia, and Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia as well as leading businessmen, politicians, and film stars of the day.”

Nearly all of Delage’s chassis produced between the wars were despatched to French coachbuilders such as Saoutchik, Hibbard & Darrin, Franay, Figoni et Falaschi and Labourdette and this car was sent to Chapron. One of just 99 D8S cars built, only around 20 are known to have survived and though now 85 years of age, it is still capable of topping 100 mph. This car was completely restored in the 1990s, and spent 25 years in a prominent European private collection. Completely overhauled in 2017, it is a car capable of winning its class in any world class concours.

1952 Pegaso Z-102 2.8-Litre Cabriolet

1952 Pegaso Z-102 2.8-Litre Cabriolet Bonhams

Estimate: €800,000 to €1,200,000 ($900,000 to $1,350,000)

Auctioneer: Bonhams | Lot 280 | February 6, 2020

Official auction description

The Pegaso Z-102 was the very first road car to fit a quad cam V8 engine, a full 13 years before Ferrari did likewise. Often referred to as the Spanish Ferrari, the aluminum-bodied Pegaso Z-102 debuted in 1951 with a range of V8 engines. The base 2.5 liter model had a 120 mph (192 km/h) top speed but it was the biggest 3.2 liter, gear-driven desmodromic DOHC alloy V8 that produced a prodigious 360 hp and a top speed of 155 mph with a body that usually resulted in an all-up weight of around 1,000 kg. It is believed that 86 Z-102 cars were built between 1951 and 1958 and the 3.2 liter car, with its top speed of 151 mph, was the fastest production car in the world in 1953 and 1954, until the introduction of the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL.

1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing

1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Tom Gidden / RM Sotheby's

Estimate: €800,000 to €1,200,000 ($900,000 to $1,350,000)

Auctioneer: RM-Sotheby's | Lot 128 | February 5, 2020

Official auction description

RM-Sotheby’s has been quite broad in its estimate of this car, as demand for the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL has not been strong recently. In Scottsdale, although RM-Sotheby’s sold a Gullwing for $1,270,000, Gooding & Co had a Gullwing bid to just $925,000 and it’s still for sale. As we noted in our Scottsdale auction preview, Mercedes-Benz is one of the very few manufacturers to have ever produced a car in vast quantities that has subsequently sold for more than a million dollars. Indeed, other than the Ferrari F40 (1,315 units), I can't think of any other car that has sold for more than $1,000,000 that has been produced in quantities greater than 500 units. With the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL, the company is almost defying the immutable laws of supply and demand.

Between 1954 and 1963, Mercedes sold 1,400 Coupes (better known as “Gullwings” for their Gullwing doors) at $6,820, and 1,858 open top roadsters at $10,950 - in total 3,258 300 SL sports cars were sold, and they are still as sought-after today as when Juan Manuel Fangio and Stirling Moss were winning Grands Prix and Sports Car championships in closely related Silver Arrows. The 300 SL was also the fastest road car in the world at the time, which added to the mystique.

The record price for a Gullwing was set at Scottsdale 2012 when a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Alloy Gullwing – one of only 29 alloy bodied models produced for competition purposes – sold for $4.62 million at a Gooding & Company’s auction. The record for a steel-bodied Gullwing is $2,530,000 set at RM-Sotheby’s 2014 Monterey auction, with the only other result over $2 million being $2,035,000 at a Gooding auction in Amelia Island in 2014.

This Gullwing has a wonderful history and was one of the first customer Gullwings delivered worldwide. It was raced in period in Scandinavia (including participating in the Rally of the Midnight Sun and the 1955 Helsinki Grand Prix), and at one stage this car set the Swedish speed record on ice on Lake Varpen, achieving 188.8 km/h.

1934 Talbot AV105 Brooklands Sports Racer

1934 Talbot AV105 Brooklands Sports Racer Bonhams

Estimate: €800,000 to €1,100,000 ($900,000 to $1,200,000)

Auctioneer: Bonhams | Lot 234 | February 6, 2020

Official auction description

This “works” sports-racing Talbot has been racing successfully for 86 years and is now ready for a new owner and new challenges. It was the winner of the Plateau 1 overall at the Le Mans Classic in 2012 and the prestigious Flying Scotsman rally outright in 2013 and had a complete $100,000 plus overhaul at the end of the 2018 racing season to bring it back to race-ready. Accordingly, if you fancy a spot of international competition, this post-vintage thoroughbred is eligible to compete in all the world's best pre-war races and rallies, and its competition record suggests that if you don’t compete at the pointy end of the field in this car, it will not be due to the inadequacies of the vehicle. This factory Talbot racer is a ticket to the very best the world of motorsport has to offer.

1973 Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7 RS Lightweight

1973 Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7 RS Lightweight Artcurial

Estimate: €800,000 to €1,000,000 ($900,000 to $1,100,000)

Auctioneer: Artcurial | Lot 85 | February 7, 2020

Official auction description

First shown at the 1972 Paris Motor Show, the Carrera RS met with unexpected commercial success. By the end of the show, 500 orders had been taken for the car and Group 4 homologation was hence ensured, and the total production exceeded 1,500 units, enabling the Carrera RS to be also homologated in Group 3. This car is a much rarer lightweight version and has been thoroughly restored to exacting standards.

1955 Alfa Romeo 1900C SZ Coupé

1955 Alfa Romeo 1900C SZ Coupé Bonhams

Estimate: €750,000 to €1,000,000 ($830,000 to $1,100,000)

Auctioneer: Bonhams | Lot 247 | February 6, 2020

Official auction description

This beautiful Alfa Romeo 1900C SZ Coupé is one of only 38 examples built with the lightened Zagato body, and the only one to have been race prepared in period to the advanced state of tune in which it is found today. The car spent time in America before being purchased by the current vendor’s family in 1990 and fully restored by marque specialists in Milan.

1965 AC Cobra 289 roadster

1965 AC Cobra 289 roadster Artcurial

Estimate: €650,000 to €1,000,000 ($720,000 to $1,100,000)

Auctioneer: Artcurial | Lot 74 | February 7, 2020

Official auction description

This Cobra was one of just 61 examples built by AC Cars in England, (chassis COB6027) and is configured with Right-Hand-Drive. It has been owned by the same enthusiast since 1969, and was taken off the road in early 1972 and stored in climate controlled garage since then. It is hence in extraordinarily original condition.

1983 Ferrari 126 C3-068 Formula 1

1983 Ferrari 126 C3-068 Formula 1 Artcurial

Estimate: €600,000 to €1,000,000 ($665,000 to $1,100,000)

Auctioneer: Artcurial | Lot 98 | February 7, 2020

Official auction description

This car is a piece of motorsport history, being one of just four cars built by Ferrari for the 1983 Formula One season with a carbon fiber chassis – Ferrari’s first F1 car with a carbon fiber shell. The car only started in one race that season, finishing second in the Austrian Grand Prix in the hands of René Arnoux, and contributing points to Ferrari’s winning total in the Constructors Championship. This car has been part of the Manoir de l'Automobile Collection since 2001.

1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster

1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster Bernardo Lúcio / RM-Sotheby's

Estimate: €800,000 to €900,000 ($890,000 to $1,000,000)

Auctioneer: RM-Sotheby's | Lot 150 | February 5, 2020

Official auction description

As we mentioned with the Gullwing above, 300 SL Mercedes-Benz prices simply defy the laws of physics and the finest example of this occurred in 2018 when a 1963 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster established a new world record for the model at auction with a sale by Artcurial of €3,143,440 during the Le Mans Classic weekend in France – that’s US$3,694,839. Granted that the car had only one owner, and had traveled just 1,372 km from new, and was being sold for the benefit of charity, but it is testimony to perhaps the most iconic volume production collectible car of all time.

300 SL roadster prices were soft during January's Scottsdale auctions, where five were offered and only one topped $1 million - a 1957 Mercedes 300SL Roadster with $100,000 worth of receipts spent on it in the last 12 months sold for $1,045,000 at Russo & Steele. Of the four other roadsters, three sold for $973,000, $940,000 and $775,000 respectively, while another had a high bid of $840,000 and was passed in.

2009/2019 MAT New Stratos Coupé

2009/2019 MAT New Stratos Coupé Bonhams

Estimate: €700,000 to €900,000 ($775,000 to $1,000,000)

Auctioneer: Bonhams | Lot 274 | February 6, 2020

Official auction description

This is one of just 25 cars that were produced in one of the most remarkable stories in automotive history. The original Lancia Stratos was the first car from a major manufacturer conceived specifically for rallying, and it eventually dominated rallying, winning two world championships and changing the very fabric of the sport. Around 490 cars were built and quite quickly, they became so sought after that it created enough demand for replicas to be built. The full story of how the New Stratos came to be is inspiring and fascinating and the company web site tells the story well. In 2019, 25 cars based loosely on the Ferrari 430 Scuderia were sold at €650,000 each and they are equally as sought-after as the original Stratos. This is the first of the 25 cars to reach auction and a lot of people whill be watching the result.



1913 Hispano-Suiza Alfonso XIII

1913 Hispano-Suiza Alfonso XIII Adam Warner / RM Sotheby's

Estimate: €650,000 to €900,000 ($720,000 to $1,000,000)

Auctioneer: RM-Sotheby's | Lot 158 | February 5, 2020

Official auction description

The Hispano-Suiza marque is one of the finest in history, and this car, the Alfonso XIII, is one of the most significant models it ever produced. It is often claimed to be the world’s first sportscar, though a few years back we wrote an extensive article on the four cars that are often claimed to be the world’s first sportscar, added another four contenders and chose a winner that wasn’t one of the original four. Regardless of not getting our agreement that it is the world’s first sportscar, the 1913 Hispano-Suiza Alfonso XIII is nonetheless an extremely significant car for its time.

Alfonso XIII, the King of Spain, was an avid motoring enthusiast, and instituted the Copa Catalunya, a race for Voiturettes, in 1908. Sadly for the understandably nationalistic king, the French Peugeot cars driven by the likes of Jules Goux and Georges Boillot won the first three runnings of the race.

Hispano-Suiza's chief designer Marc Birkigt got to work and the company's Voiturette had two convincing wins over the powerful Peugeot on its home turf in the Coupe d'Ostende on 4 September, 1910 and Coupe des Voiturettes at Dieppe on 18 September, 1910, and the success prompted him to create a road car based on the racing car.

King Alfonso drove the new model and was so enamoured with it, he not only purchased one, but gave permission for his name to be used. In all, more than 500 units are believed to have been sold, which explains perhaps why this is sometimes referred to as the first sportscar, based on its large production numbers.

The car on offer is a perfectly restored example and would not be out of place in any collection.

2016 Zagato Mostro Coupé

2016 Zagato Mostro Coupé Bonhams

Estimate: €600,000 to €900,000 ($665,000 to $1,000,000)

Auctioneer: Bonhams | Lot 248 | February 6, 2020

Official auction description

This car is one of just five cars built by Zagato to celebrate Maserati's centenary in 2016. Inspired by the elegantly streamlined Zagato-bodied Maserati 450 S Coupé of 1957, the car that was so fast it gained the nickname “il Mostro” (the Monster). This modern day Mostro is powered by a 4.2-liter Maserati V8 engine equipped with a programmable engine management system. Power (undisclosed but estimated to be in the region of 460bhp) reaches the ground via a semi-automatic, six-speed rear transaxle, an arrangement that optimizes front/rear weight distribution.

This example was bought new from Zagato by the current vendor (at a reputed cost of around € 1m) and has covered fewer than 1,000 kilometers since it left the factory.



2005 Porsche Gemballa Mirage GT

2005 Porsche Gemballa Mirage GT Kevin Van Campenhout / RM Sotheby's

Estimate: €775,000 to €875,000 ($860,000 to $970,000)

Auctioneer: RM-Sotheby's | Lot 175 | February 5, 2020

Official auction description

Delivered new to Cameroonian footballer (and one of the best strikers of all-time) Samuel Eto'o Fils, this car began life as a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT but was converted by Gemballa to Mirage GT specifications before it had turned a wheel. It hence now has a 5.7-litre V-10 engineproducing 670 hp and 630 Nm of torque, can hit 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds, and has a top speed of 335 km/h. Only 25 Mirage GTs have ever been built, with this car one of three Gold Edition Mirage GTs. These cars remained distinctive from their brethren thanks to various gold accents on the rear wing, wheels, air intakes, and mirrors. The theme continues inside, with various trim on the door handles, instrument cluster, gear shifter, steering wheel, and switchgear all finished in gold. The car has travelled less than 6,500 km from new, and was serviced by Porsche in Stuttgart in January, 2020.



1953 Bentley R-Type Continental Sports Saloon by H.J. Mulliner

1953 Bentley R-Type Continental Sports Saloon by H.J. Mulliner RM-Sotheby's

Estimate: €700,000 to €800,000 ($775,000 to $890,000)

Auctioneer: RM-Sotheby's | Lot 142 | February 5, 2020

Official auction description

This perfectly maintained Continental R-Type is original in every respect, has a meticulously documented history and would be ideal for preservation-class display or presentation at major motoring events.



1939 Delahaye 135 Roadster in the style of Figoni et Falaschi

1939 Delahaye 135 Roadster in the style of Figoni et Falaschi Diana Varga / RM Sotheby's

Estimate: €500,000 to €800,000 ($550,000 to $890,000)

Auctioneer: RM-Sotheby's | Lot 123 | February 5, 2020

Official auction description

Joseph Figoni’s collaboration with illustrator Georges Hamel, or ‘Geo Ham’, led to the creation of 13 streamlined roadsters, the last of which, was fitted to the Delahaye 135 bearing chassis no. 47420. Upon completion, it saw participation in a number of concours d’elegance in France before disappearing in 1957 in Dordogne. This Delahaye 135 short chassis was discovered in Bordeaux, France, in 2005. All that was present at the time was the chassis and firewall and a French Carte Grise. A fervent enthusiast of the marque, Mr Dayez purchased the chassis, believing it to be the long-lost frame from no. 47420. Unfortunately, Delahaye frames were not stamped with any identifying numbers in period, so its identity cannot be proved conclusively. Nevertheless, Dayez commissioned a full restoration and rebuild of what was believed to be the long-lost Figoni roadster with the marque specialists at Dominique Tessier of Tours. Accompanying the car are wooden body bucks, a 1:3 scale model, and a history file documenting its restoration. This is a highly accurate re-creation of one of Geo Ham’s most captivating designs, produced with the finest detail by well-regarded French marque specialists.



1938 Alfa Romeo 6C 2300 B Pescara cabriolet Worblaufen

1938 Alfa Romeo 6C 2300 B Pescara cabriolet Worblaufen Artcurial

Estimate: €650,000 to €750,000 ($720,000 to $830,000)

Auctioneer: Artcurial | Lot 30 | February 7, 2020

Official auction description

Produced by Swiss coachbuilder Worblaufen, this gorgeous Alfa 6C 2300 B Pescara four-seater cabriolet was exhibited at the 1938 Geneva Motor Show. An indication of the value of the coachbuilder’s art in this period can be gained from the original invoices – the chassis from Alfa Romeo cost 9,700 Swiss francs and the finished car with body created and fitted cost an extra 19,000 Swiss francs.



1937 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Cabriolet B

1937 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Cabriolet B Bonhams

Estimate: €650,000 to €750,000 ($720,000 to $830,000)

Auctioneer: Bonhams | Lot 259 | February 6, 2020 Official auction description

One of just 419 Mercedes-Benz ever built on the 540K chassis, this car features second series “Cabriolet B” coachwork from the company’s own coachbuilding factory at Sindelfingen. In total, including 500K and 540K chassis, just 296 Cabriolet B cars were produced in three different versions. Hence this car is now quite rare and quite beautiful. The engine in this car is of the correct type, but has been replaced at some point, as it does not have a serial number, an explanation for the slightly lower expectation on price.



1937 Horch 853 Spezialroadster

1937 Horch 853 Spezialroadster Bonhams

Estimate: €600,000 to €700,000 ($665,000 to $775,000)

Auctioneer: Bonhams | Lot 257 | February 6, 2020

Official auction description

853 Model Spezialroadsters by Horch are rarer than even their equivalent at Mercedes-Benz, with only five examples (one prototype and four production cars) built of the second series. This car was built by the well-known specialist Carrozzeria Appel Klassiker (formerly Horch Classic) on an original 853 chassis, discovered in 2009 in Ukraine where it was fitted with a pick-up body and was being used to transport foodstuffs.

The restoration took seven years and involved thousands of hours of labor and research, with the design combining the best of the two generations of Spezialroadsters, using the headlights mounted on the wings and the scalloped doors of the first generation with the rounded rear of the second generation. It isn’t an original, but it was built using original methods. Bonhams sold this car at Chantilly in 2016 for €1,035,000 ($1,154,593), meaning that expectations have fallen in the last few years and a gorgeous classic car is available at a discount.



1952 Porsche 356 'Split-Window' Cabriolet by Gläser

1952 Porsche 356 'Split-Window' Cabriolet by Gläser Amin Siala / RM Sotheby's

Estimate: €600,000 to €700,000 ($665,000 to $775,000)

Auctioneer: RM-Sotheby's | Lot 147 | February 5, 2020

Official auction description

As Porsche grew from post-war beginnings in 1950, its efforts to establish series production for its new 356, and the relocation from Gmünd to Stuttgart, saw it use coachbuilder Reutter to initially create the bodies for its new sports car. As the brand’s reputation grew, and the business grew in fits and starts, Reutter sometimes could not handle the volume, and Porsche began sending occasional orders for 356 cabriolets to Dresden-based Gläser-Karosserie GmbH. Gläser has an excellent reputation for the bodywork it created for luxury convertibles for Mercedes-Benz, Horch and Maybach and between 1950 and 1952, it built 17 America roadsters and 242 356-based cabriolets, which these days have become very desirable for collectors. This beautifully restored 356 Pre-A is one such car, and is endowed with many characteristic elements of the first years, such as the two-part windshield and the absence of decorations on the bodywork.



1965 Aston Martin DB5

1965 Aston Martin DB5 Remi Dargegen / RM Sotheby's

Estimate: €550,000 to €700,000 ($610,000 to $775,000)

Auctioneer: RM-Sotheby's | Lot 164 | February 5, 2020

Official auction description

Factory-delivered left-hand-drive Aston Martin DB5s are rare cars indeed. In fact, from a total production run of 1,021 cars, it's thought that only around 20% were delivered in LHD configuration. This DB5 stands out not only for its presentation in superb Goodwood Green, but also for the fact that it has had just four owners throughout its life. This car recently had an engine rebuild which cost in excess of £38,000 ($50,000). Unsurprisingly, it is accompanied by a detailed history file, even including the original purchase invoice of 20 October 1965.



1988 Lancia Delta S4 Stradale

1988 Lancia Delta S4 Stradale Bonhams

Estimate: €550,000 to €650,000 ($610,000 to $720,000)

Auctioneer: Bonhams | Lot 251 | February 6, 2020 Official auction description

The world of sports car racing and rallying is full of tales of homologation specials, and there are many whispers that the required number of cars were never produced. Lancia was a major force in international rallying from the mid-1960s to the early 1990s, winning the World Rally Championship for Makes 11 times between 1972 and 1992, including a remarkable six successive victories commencing in 1987. During the same period , Lancia drivers won the European Rally Championship on 14 occasions and the World Drivers' Championship (only instigated in 1978) four times.

This car is one of those homologation specials, though records now suggest that instead of the required 200 cars, just 80 were built. Introduced in 1985, the four-wheel-drive World Lanci Delta S4 Rally Championship contender bears a passing resemblance to its road-going namesake but that’s about all the commonality. Unlike its front-wheel-drive hatchback Delta road car cousin, this two-seater S4 is powered by an Abarth-designed 1,759cc, 16-valve engine employing both supercharging and turbo-charging to reduce the effects of 'turbo lag' at low revs. The engine sits where the rear passengers would normally sit and produces 400 hp out of the box, with 500 hp available with some effort, pushing around an 890 kg car with a tubular spaceframe chassis, fully adjustable all-independent suspension and lightweight composite bodywork that is quickly detachable in the case of an accident. This car is rare, has done just 3,300 km from new and it is probably faster than you are.



1937 Maybach SW38 Special Roadster

1937 Maybach SW38 Special Roadster Bonhams

Estimate: €500,000 to €650,000 ($550,000 to $720,000)

Auctioneer: Bonhams | Lot 258 | February 6, 2020