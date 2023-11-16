© 2023 New Atlas
New 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe revealed at LA Auto Show

By Aaron Turpen
November 16, 2023
New 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe revealed at LA Auto Show
The new-generation 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe now has a third row as standard gets slightly longer to accommodate
Under the hood of the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe is a turbocharged four-cylinder engine in either standard gasoline or hybrid
The liftgate on the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe was designed to accommodate more outdoor activities
The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe is about two inches longer, with most of that added length going to the second and third rows of seating
Dual 12.3-inch screens comprise the driver information and infotainment displays in the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe
Four interior color scheme options are available in the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe
From the outside, the new Santa Fe has a boxier and more rugged appearance
The second row in the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe gains some added legroom
The third row, now standard in the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe
Buttons and knobs are thankfully still a thing in the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe
Cargo space in the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe is largely unchanged from the previous model year in terms of size, but its wider opening makes it more useful
At the top of the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe lineup is the Calligraphy model
Hyundai is offering 11 paint options for the 2024 Santa Fe
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai aims to have it all by promising a melding of "city life and the great outdoors" with the new Santa Fe
Hyundai has unveiled a new generation of the Santa Fe sport utility at the AutoMobility LA show
Hyundai has unveiled a new generation of the Santa Fe sport utility at the AutoMobility LA show. The company says that the new SUV was developed under an "Open for More" concept for expanded utility.

The biggest changes to the Santa Fe include a longer wheelbase, third-row seating as standard, and the dropping of the V6 engine in favor of a turbocharged four. Technology changes include a "panoramic-curved" infotainment display, dual wireless charging pads, and a UV-C sterilization compartment. Hyundai plans to have the new 2024 Santa Fe on the market in March of 2024, with the hybrid model following soon after.

From the outside, the new Santa Fe has a boxier and more rugged appearance. Sharp lines around the wheel wells, in trapezoidal fashion, accentuate the fenders and front bumper. The squared-off rear hatch finishes a very SUV look by promising more interior room. Hyundai aims to have it all by promoting a melding of "city life and the great outdoors" with the new Santa Fe – even as the vehicle lengthens by over two inches (5 cm).

Inside, that extra length and the broadening of the SUV's wheelbase means more legroom in the second row and more room for the third row that is now standard. Cargo space also expands slightly, but most of the added space goes to the second and third rows of seating. The upper trims of the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe will get some new technologies as well, including a dual wireless charging pad and a larger, curved display that incorporates both the driver's information screens/gauges and the infotainment screen.

Dual 12.3-inch screens comprise the driver information and infotainment displays in the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai focused on a "terrace-like" design space for the rear liftgate and cargo area. Consumer outdoor lifestyle trends such as car camping and gear-intensive activities were considered in the design of the rear portion of the Santa Fe. Eco-friendly materials are used for soft surfaces inside the SUV.

Powering the new Santa Fe are two drivetrain options. The V6 available in previous generations is no longer there, replaced with a turbocharged 2.5-liter engine from the Theta III engine family. This mates to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and outputs 277 horsepower (203.7 kW).

The Santa Fe Hybrid will use a familiar 1.6-liter turbocharged (Gamma III family) engine and six-speed automatic transmission. The added motor, integrated into the transmission, boosts total output to 232 horsepower (170.6 kW).

For those wanting to go more off-road, the Santa Fe XRT model will add integrated roof rails, 30-inch all-terrain tires, 1.5 inches (3.8 cm) of added ground clearance, and 4,500 lb (2,041 kg) of towing capacity.

The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe will enter the US market in March of 2024 in its standard gasoline models, with the hybrid coming later that spring.

Source: Hyundai

