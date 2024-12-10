Mercedes' new camper van nudges van life toward sleek, posh horizon

The new Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo Horizon debuts as the sleekest, most versatile member of the Marco Polo camper van family. It carries sleeping and dining amenities for four people wherever it goes, but without any permanent space-devouring camper van equipment. It's classy enough to feel comfortable pulling up to valet parking but still ready to transform into a cozy two-floor lodge at a moment's notice.

Mercedes introduced the Marco Polo Horizon back in 2017, three years after introducing the V-Class as an MPV replacement for the Viano. As a camper, it became Mercedes' mid-tier model, bringing the Vito-based Marco Polo Activity's light camper layout over to the classier V-Class base. By removing the kitchen block and cabinetry included on the flagship Marco Polo, the Horizon offered more seating capacity and space while still providing two separate beds at camp.

The second-generation V-Class launched earlier this year, and the Horizon follows the standard Marco Polo in making the leap to the new platform. Rather than chasing after Volkswagen with a low-profile mini kitchen, Mercedes keeps the Horizon's simple focus on everyday driving with a side of overnight bunking whenever needed.

The new Marco Polo Horizon shows its flashy grille and adaptive Multibeam LED headlights Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes designed the gen-two V-Class with an eye toward giving it more of the style and luxury of its sedans. The new Horizon benefits from the same facelift, greeting the world with the quiet, handsome sparkle of a three-pointed-star-adorned grille flanked by Multibeam LED headlamps. The camper also gains dual sliding doors as standard for the first time, an addition that will make it easier to file in after soccer practice or sneak out for a midnight nature call at camp.

Inside, the V-Class camper layout centers around a folding rear bench that seats three passengers on the road, then drops down to create a 76 x 53-in (193 x 135-cm) bed. The roof, which stands under the 6.6-ft (2-m) mark when closed, lifts for access to the 81 x 44.5-in (205 x 113-cm) bed above, completing enough total sleeping space for up to five people – or so Mercedes reckons, sticking to four would certainly be more comfortable. An interior ambient lighting system with 64 color options promises to add a little flair to base camp.

The Marco Polo Horizon gets ready for bed Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes adds in standard front swivel seats to create a leisurely lounge area with five seating places. An optional dual-leaf table can be added to complete the indoor dining area, workstation and/or game-playing lounge.

The available table mounts to the floor rails to create an interior ready for dining, laptop work and game play Mercedes-Benz

The updated V-Class cockpit brings dual 12.3-in digital displays, updated MBUX infotainment, available wireless smartphone charging, a heated steering wheel, keyless ignition and updated styling cues.

Mercedes is readying the new Marco Polo Horizon for order, and pricing in Germany will start just under €58,940 (approx. US$62,225), including VAT. At nearly €4,000 below the starting price of the cheapest Volkswagen California Beach, we'd be giving the Horizon a hard look. The light camper van will be available in both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive, powered by Mercedes' OM654 four-cylinder turbo-diesel. Buyers will be able to select options such as two additional seats, a camp heating system and an external power hookup.

Source: Mercedes-Benz

