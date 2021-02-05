© 2021 New Atlas
Airstream Flying Cloud 30FB Office trailer for working really remotely

By David Szondy
February 04, 2021
Working from home never looked so good thanks to the Airstream Flying Cloud 30FB Office trailer
The Flying Cloud 30FB Office work space with chair stowed
The Flying Cloud 30FB Office galley
The Flying Cloud 30FB Office exterior
Airstream Flying Cloud 30FB Office floor plan
The Flying Cloud 30FB Office work area
The Flying Cloud 30FB Office dining and living area
The Flying Cloud 30FB Office includes a dedicated work space
The Flying Cloud 30FB Office dining area with the office in the rear
The work space converts into a bed
Adapting to a world of global pandemics and remote work, Airstream has released a new variant of its Flying Cloud trailer. Called the 30FB Office, it boasts a dedicated office space for those on the road mixing work and pleasure in the age of COVID.

Introduced in 1949, the Airstream Flying Cloud line of streamlined "silver bullet" aluminum trailers is one of those examples of industrial design that hits such a sweet spot that there's no reason to do more than to tweak it from time to time. However, technology continues to advance and in a world where the COVID-19 crisis has triggered a boom in working remotely and teleconferencing, the company was compelled to adapt their Flying Cloud line.

This isn't the first time we've seen an iconic Airstream trailer adapted for work and play, but Airstream's new offering provides more space for road warriors who know a dinette table is a poor substitute for a proper desk, especially if there's more than one person sharing the living space.

To ensure a person can get the job done in relative seclusion, while ensuring a Zoom meeting looks and sounds suitably professional, Airstream has removed the sleeping area in the rear corner of the Flying Cloud next to the lavatory and turned it into an office work space with a small desk, rather like ones seen in dormitories, and an office chair designed to fit into a recessed groove in the desk and then secured with a strap. In addition, there's a pull-out table for more work space and black out curtains.

Airstream Flying Cloud 30FB Office floor plan
Airstream Flying Cloud 30FB Office floor plan

There is also a sliding drawer and a collection of cubby holes for storage, while the desk has two grommets for securing cables or installing monitors. More storage can be found in the overhead cabinets that are equipped with dry-erase boards and under-mounted LED lights. In the desk, there is a pop-up USB/AC outlet fed by the vehicle's 1,000-W power inverter. The office can also hook up to the satellite TV/HDMI outlets from the onboard Blu-ray DVD player.

For video conferencing, the three large windows have blackout screens and the office has a sound-damping privacy divider. When not in use, the space can be converted into a one-person sleeping area, meaning up to six people can be accommodated aboard the Flying Cloud 30FB with the queen bed, bench, and convertible dinette.

The Flying Cloud 30FB Office exterior
The Flying Cloud 30FB Office exterior

Other amenities include Airstream Connected for extending local Wi-Fi coverage, and options include Airstream Power Plus with lithium-ion batteries, and a solar-power package.

"We know that the work landscape will forever be changed by the pandemic,” says Bob Wheeler, Airstream President and CEO. "This new offering reflects our commitment to be nimble and react to the needs of current and future customers. We learned a lot – not only about the necessity of connectivity and options for increased power, but about the joy of closing your laptop and stepping out onto the trail. They’d found a seamless transition between work and play and travel, and we wanted to find a way to bring the unique freedom of this work from anywhere lifestyle to the community, as well as to new audiences."

Starting at US$107,500, the Flying Cloud 30FB Office has a base weight of 6,757 lb (3,065 kg) and will be available to order in the coming weeks.

Source: Airstream

David Szondy
David Szondy is a freelance journalist, playwright, and general scribbler based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of a number of websites, four award-winning plays, a novel that has thankfully vanished from history, reviews, scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law, and has worked as a feature writer for several international magazines. He has been a New Atlas contributor since 2011.
