"Jeff reached out to Nest, inquiring about something that had never been done before: installing the full capabilities of the intelligent Nest system into the power system that runs an independent Airstream," adds Edmonds + Lee Architects. "And as was the theme for the project, the people at Nest got excited and got folded into the process, becoming partners in the effort. They provided the Airstream with a thermostat, smoke and CO2 monitor, camera, alarm system, and Google Home to control it all, even from a distance. They showed up on-site to do custom wiring to the Airstream's batteries and generator, modifying the stock product to integrate it into the new space — with plans now to produce that modification as its own product."