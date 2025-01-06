© 2025 New Atlas
Automotive

Solar EV gets more slippery for production-intent Las Vegas debut

By Paul Ridden
January 06, 2025
Solar EV gets more slippery for production-intent Las Vegas debut
Aptera brings its production-intent solar electric vehicle to CES 2025, after taking an aerodynamic detour to Pininfarina's wind tunnel in Turin
Aptera brings its production-intent solar electric vehicle to CES 2025, after taking an aerodynamic detour to Pininfarina's wind tunnel in Turin
View 4 Images
Aptera brings its production-intent solar electric vehicle to CES 2025, after taking an aerodynamic detour to Pininfarina's wind tunnel in Turin
1/4
Aptera brings its production-intent solar electric vehicle to CES 2025, after taking an aerodynamic detour to Pininfarina's wind tunnel in Turin
Following tests at Pininfarina's wind tunnel in Turin, Aptera has made refinements to the vehicle's design for improved aero efficiency
2/4
Following tests at Pininfarina's wind tunnel in Turin, Aptera has made refinements to the vehicle's design for improved aero efficiency
Aptera's production-intent solar electric vehicle makes its public debut at the Las Vegas Conventional Center for CES 2025
3/4
Aptera's production-intent solar electric vehicle makes its public debut at the Las Vegas Conventional Center for CES 2025
Current reported specs show the Aptera solar electric vehicle coming with a 400-mile battery, 700 watts of solar cells for up to 40 miles of sun-powered range, and a top speed of 101 mph
4/4
Current reported specs show the Aptera solar electric vehicle coming with a 400-mile battery, 700 watts of solar cells for up to 40 miles of sun-powered range, and a top speed of 101 mph
View gallery - 4 images

The world's largest consumer tech show kicks off this week, and San Diego's storied e-mobility startup Aptera is driving into CES 2025 for the first public showing of its production-intent solar electric vehicle, which has just been aero tweaked with help from Pininfarina.

Aptera has been promising to revolutionize electric mobility for a few years now, and has navigated a number of stops and starts along the way. Last November, the company pushed out a video demonstrating a low-speed test of its production-intent solar electric vehicle.

That test mule lacked body panels, windows, and other components – including the solar panels – but a completed three-wheeler has made its way to the Las Vegas Convention Center for its public debut this week, after a short detour to Italy.

Aptera's production-intent solar electric vehicle makes its public debut at the Las Vegas Conventional Center for CES 2025
Aptera's production-intent solar electric vehicle makes its public debut at the Las Vegas Conventional Center for CES 2025

Aptera has partnered with acclaimed automotive design company Automobili Pininfarina to improve its aero efficiency. After spending some time in Pininfarina's wind tunnel in Turin, Italy, tweaks to the outer body are said to have resulted in "one of the lowest drag coefficients of any production passenger vehicle, setting a new standard for energy efficiency in the automotive industry." Though the CES press releases fails to indicate what those drag figures actually are, the website currently list the drag coefficient at 0.13.

"Aptera has truly pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in vehicle design and efficiency," said Giuseppe Bonollo, SVP Business Unit Mobility at Pininfarina. "We have always made aerodynamics an essential component in design at Pininfarina. We are therefore thrilled to have supported the aerodynamic validation of the Aptera vehicle with truly unique results."

Following tests at Pininfarina's wind tunnel in Turin, Aptera has made refinements to the vehicle's design for improved aero efficiency
Following tests at Pininfarina's wind tunnel in Turin, Aptera has made refinements to the vehicle's design for improved aero efficiency

Elsewhere, the vehicle that's heading for production will have a 700 watts of integrated solar cells on its upper surfaces – which is reckoned good for up to 40 miles (64 km) of range without needing to plug in thanks to the vehicle's slippery body design and lightweight construction. The base model will have a 400-mile (643.7-km) battery, but an option offering 1,000 miles of per-charge range will be available too.

Top speed is reported to be 101 mph (162.5 km/h), a standstill to 60 mph sprint will take "roughly four seconds" when all-wheel drive is engaged, or six seconds with just the pair to the front. There's even a Launch Mode available for torque-tastic thrills from the get-go.

Current reported specs show the Aptera solar electric vehicle coming with a 400-mile battery, 700 watts of solar cells for up to 40 miles of sun-powered range, and a top speed of 101 mph
Current reported specs show the Aptera solar electric vehicle coming with a 400-mile battery, 700 watts of solar cells for up to 40 miles of sun-powered range, and a top speed of 101 mph

As we mentioned in our November coverage, it's been quite an eventful journey since Aptera first announced its Typ-1 way back in 2007. The first attempt at pre-production followed in 2009, but a couple of years later the company ran out of juice.

The original founders tried again in 2019 with plans to get a solar EV on the road by 2022. But delays crept in again, and we had to wait until earlier this year for the Launch Edition to appear. Now visitors to booth CP-517 in the Central Plaza at CES 2025 are being offered the opportunity to meet the production-intent vehicle. Next stop: production. Hopefully.

Sources: Aptera Motors, Pininfarina

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

AutomotiveElectric VehiclesCES 2025Solar PoweredApteraPininfarina
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!