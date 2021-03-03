Arrival's latest electric van set to begin trials on public roads

After agreeing to build 10,000 electric delivery vans for UPS last year, UK startup Arrival has today revealed specs and images for its latest all-electric van, ahead of trials on public roads "with key customers" this (northern) summer.

Arrival expects to make electric vans running from 16.7 ft (5.1 m) in length to 21.3 ft (6.5 m), featuring modular battery configurations from 44 kWh to 133 kWh. But for today's announcement, the company has detailed the specs for its H3L3 model, which is 19 ft (5.79 m) long and is offered with battery configurations starting at 67 kWh.

Driver assist technologies include blind spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition and lane keep assist Arrival

Reported to have been developed with input from drivers and operators, the Arrival Van features a lightweight aluminum frame and composite body panels and comes in a number of configurations – from 67 kWh up to 133 kWh, with WLTP per charge range estimates starting at 112 mi (180 km) and topping out at 211 mi (340 km). Top speed is given as 75 mph (120 km/h).

The 67-kWh vehicle will be able to haul payloads up to 4,354 lb (1,975 kg), which drops to 4,090 lb for the 89-kWh vehicle, 3,825 lb for the 111-kWh Van and 3,560 lb (1,615 kg) for the 133-kWh variant. Cargo volume for all flavors is 494 cu ft (14 cubic meters).

Inside the cabin, drivers can look forward to heated seating and full cabin climate control, a 15.6-inch touchscreen interface, a 360-degree surround view, and digital mirrors. Driver-assist technologies include blind spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition, and lane keeping assist.

The driver will be treated to a large touchscreen, heated seating and 360-degree surround views Arrival

The Van rolls on 16-inch wheels wrapped in 235/65/R15 tires, benefits from independent front and rear suspension, has a ground clearance of 7.1 in (180 mm), and can manage a turning circle of just over 43 ft (13.1 m). Arrival says that it has future proofed the design with hardware and software that can be upgraded to keep the vehicle up to date, and will make it price comparable to fossil-fuel vehicles, with a much lower total cost of ownership – though no figures have been revealed at this stage.

The locations of the public road trials have not been revealed by the company either, but full production of its electric vans is expected to begin in Q3 2022 – joining other manufacturers like Mercedes, VW and Ford in electrifying short range cargo haulers for zero (local) emissions logistics operations.

Source: Arrival