UPS orders 10,000 electric delivery trucks from Arrival

Back in 2018, UPS revealed it was working with UK startup Arrival to develop a small batch of bespoke electric delivery vehicles for small trials. The two are now taking things up a notch, with the logistics company today announcing a new order of 10,000 purpose-built electric vans as part of its wider push to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.

Over the past few years, UPS has made some rather forward-thinking moves to modernize its delivery methods. Electric bikes, electric trucks and drones that launch from the roofs of vehicles are just a few of the ideas it has been exploring, with zero-emission transport a key consideration.

The collaboration with Arrival initially included scope for 35 vehicles to be tested in limited trials in London and Paris. Its plans for the newly ordered 10,000 involve real-world deployment, with the trucks to be rolled out in the UK, Europe and North America between 2020 and 2024. The new agreement also includes an option to order another 10,000 during that timeframe.

Arrival will provide UPS with 10,000 purpose-built electric delivery trucks Arrival

With UPS also making a further undisclosed investment in Arrival, this development is another shot in the arm for the startup, which recently received a €100 million (US$110 million) investment from Hyundai and Kia. Arrival builds what it describes as “devices on wheels,” with the electric trucks built to beat traditional fossil fuel vehicles on price, design and driving experience.

“This gives fleet managers a highly compelling commercial and environmental reason to switch to electric and will accelerate the adoption of electric technology globally,” says Avinash Rugoobur, Chief Strategy Officer at Arrival. “At Arrival, we believe this is amongst the most impactful areas to start the transition to a fully electric future, and our partnership with UPS will drive us both towards our shared vision of cleaner mobility.”

Source: Arrival