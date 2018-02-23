Shipping giant UPS has slowly been adding electric vehicles to its fleet of delivery trucks, with 300 already doing the rounds in the US and Europe and an order for 125 Tesla Semis placed in December last year. But a new partnership with EV-builder Workhorse sees it get in on the ground floor, with the pair to build zero-emission plug-in vehicles from scratch at a cost comparable to its conventionally fueled trucks.

UPS hasn't been afraid to think outside the square when it comes to streamlining its delivery processes, and not just when it comes to emissions. In addition to testing the waters with electric trucks and delivery e-bikes, it is also working on trucks that launch drones from their roof to cover the last leg, a project that Workhorse was also involved in.