Climate Solutions: Road Transport
Emissions from the burning of petrol and diesel from all forms of road transport including cars, trucks, lorries, motorcycles and buses – and excluding the emissions related to manufacture them, which are counted elsewhere. 60% of road transport emissions come from passenger travel, and the remaining 40% from road freight. This is purely an energy issue, and the solution is simple, if hard to implement: electrify everything on the road, then produce enough extra green energy to keep it all going.
Like Volkswagen, Toyota and other big names in auto-manufacturing, Honda is making moves away from fossil fuels, declaring a new plan to only sell electric vehicles in major markets by 2040, along with some lofty ambitions around road safety.
Volvo's performance brand Polestar has revealed plans for a forthcoming model that will be entirely carbon neutral, which would involve a dramatic rethink of the company's entire production process to avoid the "cop-out" of carbon offsetting.
Another Californian EV startup has unveiled an electric concept SUV – but this time, it's built to do between 10-60 miles per day on pure sunlight. The Humble One will rock more than 80 square feet of solar panels to self-charge even when unplugged.
There are a lot of reasons to like adding more battery power to off-roading, but there's also a big question: How do you charge that battery? Jeep is looking to help out by adding a network of off-road charging stations to its 4xe family.
Japanese firm Teijin has teamed up with Australia's Applied Electric Vehicles to reimagine the role some cars might play in the future of urban mobility, developing a solar-topped electric vehicle that is low on speed and high on energy efficiency.
Renault Trucks is the latest manufacturer to lay out its electrification pledge: it'll have an electric option in every segment from 2023, aiming for 35 percent electric sales in 2030, and it'll ditch fossil fuels and decarbonize completely by 2040.
Where will hydrogen fit in the clean transport mix? Not in trucking, says one of the world's largest heavy duty vehicle manufacturers, which is scaling back its fuel cell big-rig research and development operations in favor of battery-electric power.
New US President Joe Biden has committed to replace the entire 650,000-strong federal fleet with American-made electric vehicles, kicking off what could be a seismic transformation in the US automotive industry. But will it even be possible?
A year after Volkswagen unveiled its mobile charging robot concept designed to make the charging of electric vehicles a completely autonomous operation, the company has given us a glimpse of the robot in prototype form.
Back in 2018, Volvo Trucks launched its first all-electric trucks, which went on sale the following year. Now the company has announced that they will be joined by three more models to form a complete range of heavy-duty electric trucks.
Amazon is showing off what it calls its first custom electric delivery vehicle, which is built by startup Rivian and has been tailored to suit its delivery operations, with plans to roll them out across the globe in 2022.
While other truck companies look at fuel cells and electrics, Scania is experimenting with solarized plug-in hybrid trucks. The company believes its solar panel-decorated trailer will be able to deliver fuel savings between 5 and 20 percent.