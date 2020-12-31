© 2021 New Atlas

Climate Solutions: Road Transport

Emissions from the burning of petrol and diesel from all forms of road transport including cars, trucks, lorries, motorcycles and buses – and excluding the emissions related to manufacture them, which are counted elsewhere. 60% of road transport emissions come from passenger travel, and the remaining 40% from road freight. This is purely an energy issue, and the solution is simple, if hard to implement: electrify everything on the road, then produce enough extra green energy to keep it all going.

