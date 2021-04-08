Polestar pledges to produce the first carbon-neutral car by 2030

Volvo's performance brand Polestar has made electrification a key part of its strategy ever since it first introduced a hybrid GT back in 2017, but it still sees plenty of room for improvement in terms of sustainability. The company has revealed plans for a forthcoming model that will be entirely carbon neutral, which would involve a dramatic rethink of its entire production process to avoid the "cop-out" of carbon offsetting.

Polestar currently has two vehicles in its stable, the luxury Polestar 1 GT and the all-electric Polestar 2. The hybrid and electric powertrains already place these cars ahead of many in terms of their eco-credentials, but as the company notes, the materials, manufacturing and supply chain all generate carbon emissions, which is something it would like to address.

"We’re electric, so we don’t have to worry about combustion engines producing toxic emissions – but that doesn’t mean our job is done," says Polestar’s Head of Sustainability, Fredrika Klarén. "We will now work to eradicate all emissions stemming from production. Now is a historic and exciting time for car makers, an opportunity to seize the moment, do better and dare to build the dream of climate-neutral, circular and beautiful cars.”

Described as a "moonshot," the company's Polestar 0 project aims for total climate neutrality in the production and operation of the vehicle. The automaker is setting out to achieve this not by planting trees to offset emissions, but by instead eliminating them every step along the way.

“Offsetting is a cop-out,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “By pushing ourselves to create a completely climate-neutral car, we are forced to reach beyond what is possible today. We will have to question everything, innovate and look to exponential technologies as we design towards zero.”

Source: Polestar