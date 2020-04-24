Polestar confirms US pricing for its debut all-electric vehicle

Polestar built its debut electric car to compete with those of Tesla, and while the Polestar 2 will demand a deeper dive into the pockets for now, the vehicle has come in a little cheaper than the price flagged last year. The Swedish automaker has confirmed the five-door fastback will carry a US$59,900 sticker price in the US, where customers can also take advantage of tax incentives to knock a little more off the price.

Much like Tesla, Polestar plans to gain a foothold in the electric car market by introducing higher-end versions of its vehicles to begin with. Last year when announcing the Polestar 2, which follows its debut hybrid GT from 2017, it revealed a starting price of €39,900 (around US$41,000), which is around what you’d expect to pay for Tesla’s Model 3 mass market sedan.

For its first 12 months of production, however, the company will be building a pricier model that it last year listed at €59,900 (US$63,000). It has now shaved a little off this figure, with the $59,900 Polestar 2 arriving with 408 hp (304 kW), 487 lb-ft (660 Nm) of torque, all-wheel drive and a 78-kWh battery.

The company said as part of last year’s announcement that the 78-kWh battery pack will enable a “targeted range” of 500 km (310 mph). There’s no confirmation of this in today’s announcement, though the company lists a few extra options, including a $5,000 Performance Pack, a $4,000 Nappa leather interior, $1,200 20-inch alloy wheels and metallic paint colors for $1,200.

Buyers in the US will also be able to take advantage of tax incentives for electric vehicles depending on their location, with $2,000 rebates available in certain states. These can combine with federal electric vehicle tax credits of $7,500 to potentially shave as much as $9,500 of the price of the Polestar 2.

“We are quite enthusiastic to announce the US pricing for the Polestar 2,” says Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar USA. “The MSRP is lower than we originally targeted, and will be extended to all of our current reservation holders. With an online purchase option, lower pricing, considerable tax incentives, and production already underway, the Polestar 2 is well positioned for a successful entry into the US market.”

The Polestar 2 will be available in all 50 US states, and with production kicking off last month, the first deliveries are planned for reservation holders in the local summer of 2020.

Source: Polestar