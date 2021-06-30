© 2021 New Atlas
Energy

Fronius rolls out its first customer SolHub solar-to-hydrogen station

By Loz Blain
June 30, 2021
Fronius rolls out its first cu...
Visualization of the SAN Biotech Park under construction in Herzogenburg, with its huge 1.5 MW solar array on top
Visualization of the SAN Biotech Park under construction in Herzogenburg, with its huge 1.5 MW solar array on top
View 3 Images
Visualization of the SAN Biotech Park under construction in Herzogenburg, with its huge 1.5 MW solar array on top
1/3
Visualization of the SAN Biotech Park under construction in Herzogenburg, with its huge 1.5 MW solar array on top
A prototype SolHub unit at Fronius's research and development site
2/3
A prototype SolHub unit at Fronius's research and development site
The SAN Group facility will use the Fronius SolHub system to generate 100 kg of clean H2 each day – enough to fully fuel around 16 passenger cars
3/3
The SAN Group facility will use the Fronius SolHub system to generate 100 kg of clean H2 each day – enough to fully fuel around 16 passenger cars
View gallery - 3 images

Well-respected Austrian solar energy company Fronius has broken ground on its first customer green hydrogen hub, giving us a good look at what it'll take to run a fleet of vehicles on green hydrogen produced entirely on-site using solar panels.

The first Fronius SolHub is under construction as part of SAN Group's new hydrogen facility in Herzogenburg, Lower Austria. Producing an average of around 100 kg of clean hydrogen a day, it'll be used as a filling station for SAN's own hydrogen vehicles. SAN is also working out deals with other companies interested in potentially running their own similar hubs, to use this facility as a demonstrator of sorts.

The aim here is to generate hydrogen fuel in a completely standalone, self-contained and clean fashion, and to do so, the SolHub requires some 1.5 megawatts of photovoltaic panels. That's not a small installation – the average home rooftop system is typically around 3-6 kilowatts, to put things in context. For 1.5 MW of solar, you're looking at some 5,000 or more panels, taking up close to 100,000 square feet (9,000 square meters) of space.

A prototype SolHub unit at Fronius's research and development site
A prototype SolHub unit at Fronius's research and development site

One hundred kilograms of green hydrogen a day will fully fuel around 16 typical fuel cell passenger cars, or power some 1,500 km (930-odd miles) of bus or truck travel.

Fronius is investing quite a bit on hydrogen, and is soon to begin construction on a new "hydrogen competence center" in Steinhaus, where it plans to accelerate R&D as well as production of H2 systems. This first SolHub installation is expected to be complete and commissioned by the spring of 2022.

Source: Fronius

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

EnergyHydrogenSolar-to-HydrogenClean EnergySolar PoweredClimate Solutions: Road Transport
No comments
Loz Blain
Loz Blain
Loz has been one of our most versatile contributors since 2007, and has since proven himself as a photographer, videographer, presenter, producer and podcast engineer, as well as a senior features writer. Joining the team as a motorcycle specialist, he's covered just about everything for New Atlas, concentrating lately on eVTOLs, hydrogen, energy, aviation, audiovisual, weird stuff and things that go fast.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!