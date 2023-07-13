© 2023 New Atlas
Aston Martin channels the V8 Vantage in manual-shift V12 Valour

By Ben Coxworth
July 13, 2023
Aston Martin channels the V8 Vantage in manual-shift V12 Valour
Just 110 Aston Martin Valours are being built
The Valour sports a mechanical limited-slip differential plus electronic traction and stability control systems, along with three driving modes: Sport, Sport+ and Track
Deep-pocketed buyers can choose between different upholstery fabrics such as a traditional woolen tweed, and between 21 exterior paint colors
Just 110 Aston Martin Valours are being built
The Valour features a full carbon fiber body
The Valour's shift lever is a much-hyped part of the package
In honor of its 110th anniversary, British automaker Aston Martin has announced a limited-edition carbon-body sports car called the Valour. Only 110 units are being made, and not a single one of them will have an automatic transmission.

Inspired by the V8 Vantage and the Vantage-based RHAM/1 "Muncher" Le Mans racer from 1980, the Valour combines a custom 6-speed manual transmission with a 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine. According to Aston Martin, it's the world's only front-engined V12 sports car available with a manual transmission.

It additionally sports a mechanical limited-slip differential plus electronic traction and stability control systems, along with three driving modes: Sport, Sport+ and Track. Each one of those offers different throttle response, torque management and sound character.

The vehicle's custom suspension incorporates adaptive dampers, springs and anti-roll bars, all intended to deliver "a sporting balance of taut, precise vertical body control and resolute resistance to roll, while offering the compliance to shine on great driving roads."

The Valour rolls on a set of 21-inch lightweight forged alloy "Honeycomb" wheels clad in AML-specific Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tires. Stopping power is provided by carbon ceramic brakes, which are reportedly 23 kg (51 lb) lighter than a full set of conventional steel brakes.

Aston Martin is really pushing the whole manual transmission thing, as the central feature of the two-seat cockpit is the gear-shift lever. It features an exposed shift mechanism ("to emphasize the mechanical connection") along with a knob that's available in the buyer's choice of aluminum, titanium, carbon fiber or walnut wood.

Deep-pocketed buyers can also choose between different upholstery fabrics such as a traditional woolen tweed, and between 21 exterior paint colors.

Production of the Valour is slated to begin in the third quarter of this year, with first deliveries following in the fourth quarter. And no, there's no word on pricing or performance specs.

Source: Aston Martin

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

