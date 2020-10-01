© 2020 New Atlas
Massive Palladium all-terrain "hyper-limo" promises best of all worlds

By Loz Blain
September 30, 2020
Italian company Aznom has thus far been concerned with high-end car makeovers and fancy carbon fiber handbags, but it's preparing to branch out into small series car production with what it's calling the world's first all-terrain "hyper-limousine."

Due for a full unveiling by the end of October, the Palladium is a whopper of a car, measuring nearly 2 m (6.6 ft) high and 6 m (19.7 ft) long. So for reference, when you look at the render above, that car is about as tall as a G-Wagen and as long as this nutty Mercedes-Maybach concept.

Not only will it offer a proper luxury experience with a limo-grade focus on the roomy back seats, but Aznom mysteriously promises it'll have "incredible dynamic qualities, usually peculiar to other types of cars." Supercars? Reliant Robins? Who knows? One thing's for sure, it's gonna be very heavy.

According to a weird series of short Facebook build videos, the Palladium will rock a large twin-turbo V8 engine of indeterminate origins. It produces a lovely growly noise to go with its 680 horsepower, and while 680 is certainly a lot of horsepower, it falls a long way short of fitting into our hypercar list.

Side entry view with the back door missing
Side entry view with the back door missing

What's more, it's going to have AWD, and Aznom says it'll be "powerful, strong and unstoppable like a true all-wheel-drive off-road vehicle. Don't mind me lads, just off for a quick bit of rock-hopping in the limo.

So a colossal, luxury limousine rocking 680 horsepower, "incredible dynamic qualities" and proper bush bashing chops as well? You sure can't accuse this Monza company of having humble ambitions. We look forward to seeing the final vehicle in action, and learning about the (presumably ludicrous) price and final specs.

Source: Aznom

