Through the dust into glory: The very best photos of Dakar 2025

By Joe Salas
January 21, 2025
Through the dust into glory: The very best photos of Dakar 2025
French rider Jérémie Gerber (#63) of TLD Racing looking a little fishy, or should I say "fisheye," during the Private Test leading into the Dakar rally in Bisha, Saudi Arabia. Gerber finished 39th overall in just over 66.5 hours ... putting him nearly 13.5 hours behind the race winner.
Australian Toby Hederics (#126) of the BAS World KTM Racing Team, Romanian Emanuel Gyenes (#34) of the Autonet Motorcycle Team, and Polish rider Konrad Dabrowski (#26) of the Duust Rally Team – all competing in the FIM W2RC Rally2 class – caught during Stage 2 in a "who get get down the dune fastest?" showdown.
Reigning champion Ross Branch (#01) shows just how hard it it to pick a clean line through the moonrocks of Stage 3. Unfortunately, a Stage 6 crash led to his withdrawal from the Dakar, though he suffered no major injuries
Though these machines are built pretty tough, it's not at all uncommon to see them being worked on. After all, the desert is tougher. Here's American Seth Quintero, driving for the Toyota Gazoo Racing team in the Ultimate class, in Stage 4, doing some much needed maintenance. With wins in two stages, Quintero and his German co-driver, Dennis Zenz, finished a respectable 9th overall
Local Saudi hero driver Yazeed Al Rajhi (#201) and German co-driver Timo Gottschalk, blast across the desert in their Toyota, representing Yazeed Racing and Overdrive Racing in the FIA W2RC Ultimate class here in Stage 4. Al Rajhi made history by becoming the first Saudi to win the Dakar Rally in the Cars category. Homefield advantage!
The Dutch trio of Mitchel van den Brink (#602), Jarno Van De Pol, and Moises Torrallardona coming out of a sunset in a photo by Frédéric Le Floc'h that's worthy of a romance novel cover. Driving an Iveco for EUROL Rallysport in the Trucks category. They finished second overall in the Trucks category, which is known as the "angels of the desert" for always helping all competitors along the way
The stark contrast from tracks to certain flats, German duo Daniel Schröder (#242) and Henry Carl Kohnein, lay spray during Stage 4 their Volkswagen PS Laser Racing car. While they faced navigation issues throughout, they managed top 30 finish in the FIA W2RC Ultimate class
As someone who's taken motorsports photos for nearly half his life, I know how hard it is to catch a flying helicopter in the same frame as a vehicle on the ground, especially when they're going different directions. For this alone, a virtual high-five to photographer A.Vincent for capturing South Africans Guy David Botterill (#205) and Dennis Murphy's Toyota Gazoo Racing car in Stage 5. The duo finished 15th place overall
A. Vincent really captured what it's like to race the Dakar in Saudi Arabia. The landscape is diverse and challenging, from dunes to balancing rocks. Here is Spaniard Fidel Castillo (#415) and Argentine Anuar Osman in their Can-Am for Bujarkay-Makarthy Racing in the SSV T4 class. Together, they finished 9th overall in their category
Frenchmen Mathieu Serradori (#209) and Loic Minaudier do a brodie in their Century Racing Factory Team car in the Ultimate class. The #213 of Christian Lavieille, with co-driver Valentin Sarreaud can only watch in anticipation for their start
French rider Adrien Van Beveren (#42) of Monster Energy Honda HRC, getting a little saucy in the RallyGP class. Van Beveren scored a third overall podium finish in the motorcycle category
Guy David Botterill (#205) and Dennis Murphy of South Africa driving for Toyota Gazoo Racing in the Ultimate class follow some tracks to show them the way. If you've ever navigated dunes before, then you know how scary it is popping over the blind rise, not knowing if it's a gentle slope or a near-vertical-fall off the other side. With tracks, at least you know you won't be the only one, whatever it may be
Brazilian Lucas Moraes (#203) and Spanish co-driver Armand Monleon in the massive and sharp dunes of Stage 7. The two finished in the top ten overall
Second place finisher in the RallyGP class, Luciano Benavides (#77) from Argentina, bravely airs out his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM during Stage 7 of the Dakar. It takes a special kind of human being to do that.
In another shot of the photogenic Argentinian rider Luciano Benavides (#77) of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing riding a power wheelie through the sand during competition in Stage 7
Not everyone rides all the way to the finish line. Sometimes, they need a little help, like Swiss rider Dennis Mildenberger (#140) of Nomadas Adventure. With no factory support, Mildenberger finished Stage 7 in 37 hours and 47 minutes. The winner of Stage 7 finished in 4 hours and 10 minutes, for comparison
Not all the action was on two or four wheels and not only does Red Bull have wings. Photog Floc'h captured this beautiful Steppe Eagle (Aquila nipalensis) in flight, scoping out the action on the ground in Stage 8 of the 2025 Dakar
Chile's Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo (#11) and shadow likely had an awkward landing on the slope of this dune. Having crashed his Hero Motorsports Team Rally bike in Stage 2, this was probably a bit of a "pucker" moment on Stage 8. Cornejo ended up with a top 10 overall finish
In another beauty from photogrpaher F. Gooden, Daniel Schröder (#242) from Germany and Henry Carl Kohne (IAF), go pedal to the metal in their Volkswagen for PS Laser Racing in the FIA W2RC Ultimate class. Stage 11 really had some other-worldly scenery.
Swedish veteran WRC racer, Mattias Ekstrom (#226) and his Swede co-driver Emil Bergkvist, race at top speed, across the Empty Quarter (Rub' al Khali) of Saudi Arabia. The stage was shortened due to heavy fog that morning. The pair drove their Ford M-Sport in the FIA W2RC Ultimate class car to an overall 6th place
Southern California, USA's Jacob Argubright (#23), in his third Dakar finished a solid 22nd overall, competing for RSMoto Honda Rally Team. Here in Stage 11, he's seen throwing a little sauce in it for photographer Charly Lopez.
#Stage 12 saw a mass-start instead of the usual single-bike start. South African Dwain Barnard (#114) of KTM Nomade Racing, Frenchman Max Bianucci (#128) of Husqvarna Nomade Racing, and Frenchman Guillaume Chollet (#65) of KTM Xraids Experience are just three of the riders shown here competing in the FIM W2RC Rally2 class. Bonus points for Gooden for catching the helicopter in the photo as well
For a few years now, New Atlas has picked some of its favorite pictures from the grueling, multi-thousand-mile desert race called the Dakar Rally. Dozens of professional photographers from around the world compete to take the most iconic and most amazing desert images from this most amazing and most iconic desert competition.

Having personally been a motorsports photographer and enthusiast for nearly half my life, I decided to throw my hat into the ring and sift through thousands of photos from this year's Dakar to find the cream of the crop. The criteria: "It has to be rad."

This year, we chose 22 pictures. Each one tells a story of just how crazy this race is and how inhospitable the Saudi desert can be. But also how magnificent and beautiful it is. You can click on any image to go to the gallery.

The Dakar Rally has a storied history and true to form, the 2025 Dakar surprised us with a bit of a shakeup from years past.

Stéphane Peterhansel was a no-show for the first time in 36 years. Granted, "Monsieur Dakar" is 59 years old, and he's raced 35 of them in a row, winning 14 times.

Carlos Sainz, a four-time Dakar winner had an early tip-over in Stage 2 that resulted in a damaged roll cage. The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) forced Sainz to withdraw per regulations that any damage to the roll cage compromises the vehicle's safety. To be fair, the Ford Raptor looked to be in rough shape after his rollover.

Another fan favorite, Sébastien Loeb, the winningest World Rally Championship (WRC) champion in the history of World Rally, rolled his Dacia Sandrider in Stage 3, also damaging his roll cage, so was also forced to retire from the race early.

Five-time winner and fellow Dacier teammate to Loeb, Nasser Al-Attiyah along with co-driver, Edouard Boulanger, finished fourth in the cars class after a couple of tire punctures and a time penalty for losing a spare tire in the desert.

That left the door wide open for local businessman and rally racer, Yazeed Al-Rajhi of Saudi Arabia and German co-driver Timo Gottschalk, who finished first in cars aboard their Toyota Hilux Overdrive vehicle. Al-Rajhi became the first Saudi to ever win the Dakar Rally.

Two-time Dakar winner and favorite in the bikes category, Kevin Benavides, struggled with an injury prior to the Dakar and retired mid-way through this year's race.

Australian Toby Price has won a pair of rallies on bikes in recent years but made the jump to four wheels this year. Unfortunately, he and his co-driver, Sam Sunderland, made a premature exit after only six stages when Sunderland suffered a concussion after an impact driving their Toyota Hilux T1+.

Another Aussie stepped it up in the bike class in Price's absence and Daniel Sanders won his first Dakar on his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450cc machine for 2025. Sanders led the rally from the prologue until the final stage. The last person to achieve such a feat was Marc Coma back in 2009.

Be sure to check out all 22 photos in the gallery!

If you'd like to see some of the past New Atlas "best of" galleries from Dakar, you can find them here: Torture test: Spectacular photos from the 2018 Dakar Rally, The agony and the ecstasy: Otherworldly photos from the spectacular Dakar rally (2019), and 2020 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia was a photographic feast

Source: Dakar

