The biggest story by far this year was Australian Toby Price, 2018 FIM World Rally Champion and 2016 Dakar champion, who started the two-week Dakar rally with a broken scaphoid bone in his right wrist. Price somehow managed to endure searing pain in his throttle wrist for two weeks, as well as the harsh demands the rally places on any that dare to start it, and ended up winning the motorcycle category, sealing KTM's 18th straight win in this iconic race.