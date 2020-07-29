Brabus adds uber-outfitting for Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class SUV

High-end tuner Brabus has announced refinement and upgrade options for the Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class SUV in both its standard and AMG variants. A Brabified (yep, I just made that up) GLB can have a boosted engine, refined suspension, and more.

Options start with a two-part Brabus front spoiler for the AMG Line packaged GLB. Inserts for the fascia add more highlights to go with that. A rear spoiler, attaching to the hatch, upgrade the sporty looks of the GLB SUV. Four black-chromed Brabus 3.5-inch (90-mm) exhaust tips can further aid that appeal.

On the roof of the GLB, Brabus has a roof rack with a set of auxiliary headlights. These powerful LED modules add illumination towards the front of the vehicle and are triggered by high beam usage.

In addition, Brabus has exclusive alloy wheels to replace the factory wheels on the GLB-Class in 18, 19, or 20-inch sizes. Photos accompanying this article show the Brabus Monoblock Z wheels in a 20-inch pattern.

Upgraded interior lighting, Brabus-exclusive pedals, and other add-ons make up the interior package for the Mercedes GLB Brabus

Underneath the bodywork, there are Brabus options for suspension tuning. Sport springs for the 4Matic (all-wheel drive) variants of the GLB can help improve ride quality on low-profile tires and large wheels. Handling is also improved. The Brabus spring suspension lowers the GLB's ride height by 1.2 inches (30 mm). For off-road enthusiasts, however, Brabus has another option: tuned springs that raise ride height by 1.4 inches (35 mm).

Engine tuning for the Mercedes-Benz GLB from Brabus is available in a variety of packages. One aimed towards the four-cylinder turbo in the GLB 250 boosts output by 46 hp (34 kW) and 59 lb-ft (80 Nm). This gives a 0-62 mph (100 km/h) sprint time of 6.6 seconds and a top speed of 149 mph (240 km/h). Other tuning options for other GLB models, including the diesel, are under development and should have similar returns, says Brabus.

Interior changes from Brabus can include anodized aluminum scuff plates, backlighting for the interior, and Brabus aluminum pedals. Floor mats and a cargo mat are also available.

Source: Brabus