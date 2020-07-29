© 2020 New Atlas
Brabus adds uber-outfitting for Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class SUV

By Aaron Turpen
July 29, 2020
All Brabus upgrades come with a factory warranty from the installer
Some upgrades being offered include the Brabus-branded grille center and added elements to the fascia and lower skirts
A closer look at the side air intake replacements Brabus offers for the GLB
These Brabus-installed LED roof lights on the GLB are activated whenever the headlight brights are on
More Brabus upgrades for the Mercedes-Benz GLB are seen here at the rear of the SUV
Black chromed exhaust tips are one of the options for the Brabus-upgraded Mercedes GLB
The Brabus spoiler upgrade for the Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class is more active and sporty than the original
Brabus-exclusive wheels are offered in three sizes for the Mercedes-Benz GLB
Branded kick plates and other accouterments are part of a Brabus interior package for the GLB
Upgraded interior lighting, Brabus-exclusive pedals, and other add-ons make up the interior package for the Mercedes GLB
Optional Brabus-branded carpeting, including this cargo area insert, are part of an interior option package for the Mercedes-Benz GLB
A peek under the hood
The Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class upgraded by Brabus is available in several packages for various optional changes to the SUV
High-end tuner Brabus has announced refinement and upgrade options for the Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class SUV in both its standard and AMG variants. A Brabified (yep, I just made that up) GLB can have a boosted engine, refined suspension, and more.

Options start with a two-part Brabus front spoiler for the AMG Line packaged GLB. Inserts for the fascia add more highlights to go with that. A rear spoiler, attaching to the hatch, upgrade the sporty looks of the GLB SUV. Four black-chromed Brabus 3.5-inch (90-mm) exhaust tips can further aid that appeal.

On the roof of the GLB, Brabus has a roof rack with a set of auxiliary headlights. These powerful LED modules add illumination towards the front of the vehicle and are triggered by high beam usage.

In addition, Brabus has exclusive alloy wheels to replace the factory wheels on the GLB-Class in 18, 19, or 20-inch sizes. Photos accompanying this article show the Brabus Monoblock Z wheels in a 20-inch pattern.

Underneath the bodywork, there are Brabus options for suspension tuning. Sport springs for the 4Matic (all-wheel drive) variants of the GLB can help improve ride quality on low-profile tires and large wheels. Handling is also improved. The Brabus spring suspension lowers the GLB's ride height by 1.2 inches (30 mm). For off-road enthusiasts, however, Brabus has another option: tuned springs that raise ride height by 1.4 inches (35 mm).

Engine tuning for the Mercedes-Benz GLB from Brabus is available in a variety of packages. One aimed towards the four-cylinder turbo in the GLB 250 boosts output by 46 hp (34 kW) and 59 lb-ft (80 Nm). This gives a 0-62 mph (100 km/h) sprint time of 6.6 seconds and a top speed of 149 mph (240 km/h). Other tuning options for other GLB models, including the diesel, are under development and should have similar returns, says Brabus.

Interior changes from Brabus can include anodized aluminum scuff plates, backlighting for the interior, and Brabus aluminum pedals. Floor mats and a cargo mat are also available.

Source: Brabus

