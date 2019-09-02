© 2019 New Atlas
Bugatti Chiron breaks 300 mph barrier for production cars

By Mike Hanlon
September 02, 2019
News has just come through that Bugatti has broken the production car speed record with a timed run of 304.773 mph (490.484 km/h) by the Bugatti Chiron at the Volkswagen Group test track in Ehra-Lessien.

No more details are available at this stage, other than the obvious fact that Bugatti has become the first manufacturer to break the 300-miles-per-hour barrier.

The speed was achieved with a "near production prototype derivative" of the hyper sports car, and once we have some more details, we'll be updating our feature article The fastest cars in history: 1946 to now.

"What a record! We're overjoyed to be the first manufacturer ever to have achieved a speed of more than 300 miles per hour,” says Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti. "It’s a milestone for eternity. I would like to thank the whole team and driver Andy Wallace for this outstanding performance."

Source: Bugatti

Mike Hanlon
