Bugatti Chiron breaks 300 mph barrier for production cars

News has just come through that Bugatti has broken the production car speed record with a timed run of 304.773 mph (490.484 km/h) by the Bugatti Chiron at the Volkswagen Group test track in Ehra-Lessien.

No more details are available at this stage, other than the obvious fact that Bugatti has become the first manufacturer to break the 300-miles-per-hour barrier.

The speed was achieved with a "near production prototype derivative" of the hyper sports car, and once we have some more details, we'll be updating our feature article The fastest cars in history: 1946 to now.

"What a record! We're overjoyed to be the first manufacturer ever to have achieved a speed of more than 300 miles per hour,” says Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti. "It’s a milestone for eternity. I would like to thank the whole team and driver Andy Wallace for this outstanding performance."

Source: Bugatti